BJ's Wholesale Club sets sights on Texas

Warehouse retailer has four locations set to begin construction this year

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

February 11, 2025

A BJ's Wholesale Club sign in front of a store.
There are stores planned for Fort Worth, Forney, Waxahachie, and Grand Prairie. Each location will span over 106,000 square feet.BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club is set to make a significant impact on the state of Texas with four planned store openings in the coming year, according to permits from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

All locations will be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and will mark BJ’s Wholesale Club’s first appearance in the state.

There are stores planned for Fort Worth, Forney, Waxahachie, and Grand Prairie. Each location will span over 106,000 square feet.

The estimated construction cost for each location will be $9.5 million.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has not responded to a request for comment.

Construction of the Fort Worth store is expected to begin in June and should be finished by February 2026. The Waxahachie location could follow the same timeline. The Grand Prairie and Forney stores are also expected to be completed in January 2026.

Membership has been on the rise for BJ’s Wholesale Club. The membership base has grown 40% since 2018, and renewal rates have reached their highest point in club history. The warehouse retailer reached the 7.5-million-member milestone during the third quarter in 2024.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is coming off strong third quarter earnings where comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, grew 3.8% year over year. Net sales reached almost $5 billion, marking a 3.4% increase year over year while net income was $155.7 million, up 19.4% versus a year ago. 

Gross profit for the third quarter was just over $975 million, which was $73 million more year over year.

