BJ’s Wholesale Club stakes its claim for 39th location in Florida

BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its 39th location in Florida on Oct. 25 in West Palm Beach.

The club also features BJ’s Gas, and it will donate unsold produce, meat, dairy, and more to the food bank every week to support families in need.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is also getting ready to power up another warehouse in Carmel, Ind., this Friday. The location will also offer BJ’s Gas and will donate unsold perishables to the local food bank.

During the Marlborough, Mass.-based warehouse retailer’s first-quarter earnings call in May, Chairman and CEO Bob Eddy said there were plans to open a total of 12 locations in 2024.

In March alone, BJ’s Wholesale Club announced the opening of five locations — two in Florida and one each in Tennessee, South Carolina, and Indiana.

The warehouse retailer is coming off a second quarter where comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased 2.4% year over year and net sales were up 4.8% at over $5 billion.