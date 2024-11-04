Canadian grocer T&T Supermarket to open 1st U.S. store

Canadian grocer T&T Supermarket is opening its first-ever U.S. store in Bellevue, Wash.

The store, located at the multi-use space The Marketplace at Factoria and officially opening Dec. 5, will be the Asian grocer’s flagship in the U.S. Two other locations have also been announced—one in California and another in Washington, this one in Lynnwood, a suburb of Seattle.

The 76,000-square-foot store will offer authentic Asian products, fresh produce, live seafood, an in-store kitchen and bakery, and Asian beauty products.

Since its founding in 1993, T&T has established itself as the go-to destination for Asian food lovers across Canada. With over 35 locations in Canada, T&T is making its highly anticipated debut in the U.S., bringing its unique culinary offerings and signature products to Bellevue.

“We want to be the go-to destination not only for Asian families but for anyone eager to explore new culinary traditions in the Pacific Northwest,” said Tina Lee, T&T Supermarkets CEO, in a press release.

The new store will also be leaning heavily into foodservice and prepared food offerings. The new store will have a self-serve hot food bar with authentic Asian dishes like Peking Duck. The store will also have a BBQ station, a sushi counter, and made-to-order street food like freshly made Chinese crepes and Taiwanese-style rice rolls.

The store will also have an extensive liquor section with over 750 types of wine and spirits, specializing in Korean soju and Japanese sake. This location will have extensive variety of Asian spirits of any T&T store in North America, the retailer says.

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating over 35 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. The concept was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second-generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarket is headquartered in Richmond, BC.