Dollar General gets fresh with store opening in Houston
Location will have fresh meat and product
Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News
September 17, 2024
Dollar General is opening a DG Market store in Houston on Sept. 21.
The location will offer a wide variety of products including fresh meat and produce.
The first 100 customers at the grand opening event will receive a tote bag and the first 50 will receive a complimentary $10 gift card.
Dollar General will also donate 100 new books to a local elementary school to celebrate the opening.
