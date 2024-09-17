Sponsored By

Dollar General gets fresh with store opening in Houston

Location will have fresh meat and product

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

September 17, 2024

1 Min Read
The location will offer a wide variety of products including fresh meat and produce. Bill Wilson

Dollar General is opening a DG Market store in Houston on Sept. 21.

The location will offer a wide variety of products including fresh meat and produce.

The first 100 customers at the grand opening event will receive a tote bag and the first 50 will receive a complimentary $10 gift card.

Dollar General will also donate 100 new books to a local elementary school to celebrate the opening.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

Read more

thumbnail
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kroger, Albertsons Washington trial: Day oneKroger, Albertsons Washington trial: Day one
thumbnail
Mergers & Acquisitions
Oregon judge does not give timeline on decision in Kroger, Albertsons caseOregon judge does not give timeline on decision in Kroger, Albertsons case
thumbnail
Frozen
Category update: Frozen sees growth in dollars, units in AugustCategory update: Frozen sees growth in dollars, units in August
thumbnail
Recalls
Boar’s Head facing $48M lawsuit due to Listeria outbreakBoar’s Head facing $48M lawsuit due to Listeria outbreak
thumbnail
New Stores
Foxtrot’s second Chicago location to reopen ThursdayFoxtrot’s second Chicago location to reopen Thursday