H-E-B breaks ground on metro Dallas stores

The whirlwind of new H-E-B store openings in metro Dallas continued with the groundbreakings on stores in Murphy and Euless, Texas, the San Antonio-based grocer announced on Wednesday.

Both the 122,000-square-foot Murphy store and the 126,000-square-foot Euless store are expected to open in 2026.

The new locations will feature full-service drive-thru pharmacies, True Texas BBQ restaurants, designated areas for curbside and home delivery, fuel stations, and car washes.

“The company’s continued expansion into the DFW Metroplex reinforces the retailer’s commitment to serve more customers and communities in this dynamic and growing part of Texas,” the grocer said in a press release.

The Texas-owned grocery chain has recently opened stores in the metro Dallas-Fort Worth area in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Alliance, and Mansfield.

H-E-B also plans to open a Central Market, a concept store that specializes in natural and organic food, in Dallas, but a groundbreaking date has not been set.

The grocer’s other concept store, Joe V’s, a discount chain, is also expanding. H-E-B opened a new Joe V’s in Houston in June and plans another location in the city in 2025.

H-E-B operates 435 stores in Texas and Mexico.