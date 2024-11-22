Sponsored By

H-E-B breaks ground on metro Dallas stores

Stores in Murphy and Euless expected to open in 2026

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

November 22, 2024

1 Min Read
Groundbreaking at new H-E-B store
Both the 122,000-square-foot Murphy store and the 126,000-square-foot Euless store are expected to open in 2026.H-E-B

The whirlwind of new H-E-B store openings in metro Dallas continued with the groundbreakings on stores in Murphy and Euless, Texas, the San Antonio-based grocer announced on Wednesday. 

Both the 122,000-square-foot Murphy store and the 126,000-square-foot Euless store are expected to open in 2026. 

The new locations will feature full-service drive-thru pharmacies, True Texas BBQ restaurants, designated areas for curbside and home delivery, fuel stations, and car washes. 

“The company’s continued expansion into the DFW Metroplex reinforces the retailer’s commitment to serve more customers and communities in this dynamic and growing part of Texas,” the grocer said in a press release. 

The Texas-owned grocery chain has recently opened stores in the metro Dallas-Fort Worth area in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Alliance, and Mansfield. 

H-E-B also plans to open a Central Market, a concept store that specializes in natural and organic food, in Dallas, but a groundbreaking date has not been set. 

The grocer’s other concept store, Joe V’s, a discount chain, is also expanding. H-E-B opened a new Joe V’s in Houston in June and plans another location in the city in 2025. 

H-E-B operates 435 stores in Texas and Mexico.

Read more about:

H-E-B

About the Author

Timothy Inklebarger

Timothy Inklebarger

Editor

Timothy Inklebarger is an editor with Supermarket News. 

See more from Timothy Inklebarger
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Whole Foods shopping cart
Company News
Will Whole Foods Market in Philly go union?
Will Whole Foods Market in Philly go union?
The front of a Stop & Shop store.
Grocery Technology
Stop & Shop stores impacted by cyberattack expected to be back to normal operations
Stop & Shop stores impacted by cyberattack expected to be back to normal operations
Doug Stalbaum
Executive Moves
Publix names new VP of finance
Publix names new VP of finance
Four women standing together
Consumer Trends
5 things: Why you should be marketing to women
5 things: Why you should be marketing to women
The Natural Grocers logo.
Finance
Natural Grocers set records in fiscal year 2024
Natural Grocers set records in fiscal year 2024