H-E-B opens another store and True Texas BBQ in Austin suburb

H-E-B opened its newest store in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Pflugerville on Nov. 13, the San Antonio-based grocery chain announced.

The 127,000-square-foot location, which includes a True Texas BBQ restaurant, opened about a month after H-E-B announced plans for a new location in San Marcos, about 40 minutes south of the Texas capital. That location will also feature a True Texas BBQ restaurant.

The new Pflugerville store will include a dedicated covered parking area for curbside delivery, a full-service pharmacy with a two-lane drive-thru, a fuel station with car wash, and a Texas Backyard section with gardening and outdoor products, the grocery chain said in a press release.

H-E-B operates more than 30 True Texas BBQ restaurants now in the state.

The grocer noted that the Pflugerville location incorporates environmental sustainability elements including CO2 refrigeration units, LED lighting, and native landscaping on the property.

The new store at 2641 E. Pflugerville Parkway is H-E-B’s third Pflugerville location, the retailer said. H-E-B operates more than 435 stores in Texas and Mexico.

H-E-B has been rapidly expanding across the Lone Star State, breaking ground on a 101,000-square-foot store in Manor, which is just southeast of Pflugerville. The grocer also broke ground on a third location in Georgetown, Texas, in September, about 30 miles north of downtown Austin. That follows the opening of another Georgetown location in 2023.

On Oct. 9, the grocery chain announced plans to open a new store in the Dallas suburb of Forney. And in June, H-E-B opened a 128,000-square-foot store in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex town of Mansfield, Texas.

In 2023, H-E-B opened four more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area cities of Allen, Frisco, Plano, and McKinney.

The expansion of H-E-B stores in Texas also includes its specialty banners, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Central Market. H-E-B opened a Joe V’s, which is the grocer’s small-format discount concept store, in metro Houston in June and plans to open another in Dallas in Spring of 2025. H-E-B now operates 10 Joe V’s stores in metro Houston.

H-E-B also recently confirmed that it plans to open a Central Market, a concept store that focuses on natural and organic foods, in Dallas. It will be H-E-B’s 11th Central Market location.