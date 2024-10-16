H-E-B’s announces new store with BBQ restaurant

H-E-B plans to build a third store in San Marcos, Texas, but the San Antonio-based chain is upping its game by including a True Texas BBQ restaurant inside.

The new 114,000-square-foot location will be located right off I-35 near McCarty Lane. The retailer did not say when it expects to open the store.

The news comes about a week after H-E-B, which operates 435 stores in Texas and Mexico, broke ground on a 101,000-square-foot store in the nearby Austin suburb of Manor. That store is set to open in late 2025.

H-E-B also announced on Oct. 9 that it is opening a 140-square-foot store in the Dallas suburb of Forney.

“This is a project we have had in the works for years, and we look forward to serving even more customers in this growing part of Texas with the best H-E-B has to offer,” Cathy Harm, H-E-B senior vice president, Central Texas Region, said in a press release.

H-E-B operates more than 30 True Texas BBQ restaurants across the state, which “serves all-natural meats that are smoked in-house over Texas oak wood as well as sides such as brisket beans, creamed corn, homestyle potato salad, and more,” the grocer said.

In addition to the restaurant, the new San Marcos location will feature a fuel station, pharmacy pick-up spaces, and a curbside are with dedicated parking spaces.