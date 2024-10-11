H-E-B to open two stores in Dallas and Austin suburbs

San Antonio, Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B has broken ground on a new store in the Austin suburb of Manor on Wednesday, and will begin construction on another store in the Dallas suburb of Forney later this month.

The chain, which now operates 435 stores in Texas and Mexico, expects the 101,000-square-foot location in Manor to open in late 2025, and the 140,000-square-foot Forney store to open in early 2026.

The Manor store, which will be at Hwy 290 and FM 973, will feature pharmacy pickup spaces, a seven-pump fuel station, a car wash, and a large curbside area for delivery orders.

The store will also include a full-service bakery and tortilleria, deli section, beer and wine department, Healthy Living department, floral department, seafood counter, Meal Simple area with meal-planning resources, and sushi department.

H-E-B held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for the Manor location, where it announced it is donating $5,000 each to Manor ISD Education Foundation, Healing with Horses Ranch, Manor Schoolhouse Foundation, and Jesse Samaripa American Legion Post 331.

“It’s always an honor and a privilege to open our first store in a new community, allowing us to serve even more Texans,” said Cathy Harm, H-E-B senior vice president for central Texas, in a press release.

The grocer has released fewer details about the larger Forney store, which will be located at U.S. 80 and Gateway Blvd.

It’s been a few years of expansion for the grocer, which broke ground on a 112,000-square-foot store in Georgetown, Texas, roughly 30 miles north of downtown Austin in September.

In June, H-E-B opened a store in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro suburb of Mansfield, and in 2023, opened four more Dallas-Fort Worth metro cities — Allen, Frisco, Plano, and McKinney.