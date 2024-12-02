Publix opens new Florida store

Publix Super Markets’ newest store opened in late November in Wellington, Fla. at the Courtyard Shops at Wellington shopping center.

The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocery chain announced on Nov. 21 that the 58,834-square-foot store features a pharmacy with drive-thru and full-service bakery and deli.

The store also includes departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat, and fresh produce, as well as a pours area, and burrito, pizza and pasta bars.

“The pours area is a beverage area that features locally roasted coffee; wine, beer, and kombucha on tap; acai bowls and smoothies that customers can enjoy while shopping in-store or relaxing in the venue,” the grocer said in a press release.

Adjacent to the store is a separate Publix Liquors store.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers to their new Wellington Publix, introducing them to an array of new offerings and providing them with the service and quality products they know and love,” said Lindsey Willis, a media relations manager at Publix.

The chain, which is the largest employee-owned grocery chain in the U.S., operates 1,386 stores across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky.