Sponsored By

Publix opens new Florida store

The nation’s largest employee-owned company now operates 1,386 stores

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

December 2, 2024

1 Min Read
Interior image of Publix in Wellington
Adjacent to the store is a separate Publix Liquors store. Publix

Publix Super Markets’ newest store opened in late November in Wellington, Fla. at the Courtyard Shops at Wellington shopping center. 

The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocery chain announced on Nov. 21 that the 58,834-square-foot store features a pharmacy with drive-thru and full-service bakery and deli. 

The store also includes departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat, and fresh produce, as well as a pours area, and burrito, pizza and pasta bars. 

“The pours area is a beverage area that features locally roasted coffee; wine, beer, and kombucha on tap; acai bowls and smoothies that customers can enjoy while shopping in-store or relaxing in the venue,” the grocer said in a press release. 

Adjacent to the store is a separate Publix Liquors store. 

“We look forward to welcoming our customers to their new Wellington Publix, introducing them to an array of new offerings and providing them with the service and quality products they know and love,” said Lindsey Willis, a media relations manager at Publix.

The chain, which is the largest employee-owned grocery chain in the U.S., operates 1,386 stores across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky.

Read more about:

Publix Super Markets

About the Author

Timothy Inklebarger

Timothy Inklebarger

Editor

Timothy Inklebarger is an editor with Supermarket News. 

See more from Timothy Inklebarger
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon delivers a keynote address during CES 2024 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
Grocery Trends & Data
Walmart CEO: Expect food inflation to still be an issue in 2025
Walmart CEO: Expect food inflation to still be an issue in 2025
Headshots of various Weis Markets employees
Executive Moves
Weis Markets makes executive promotions, including Fresh Merchandising
Weis Markets makes executive promotions, including Fresh Merchandising
Picadeli salad
Grocery Technology
Salad bar bandits, you’re on notice
Salad bar bandits, you’re on notice
Hands holding a burger
Foodservice at Retail
Why grocery stores are starting to look like quick-service restaurants
Why grocery stores are starting to look like quick-service restaurants
Grocery basket with gifts
Grocery Marketing
With Black Friday over, grocers focus on holiday deals
With Black Friday over, grocers focus on holiday deals