Rite Aid closures continue in Michigan, Ohio

October saw another massive round of store closures from Rite Aid, which shuttered 68 locations in Michigan, 48 in Ohio, and two in California, according to the Supermarket News’ monthly store map.

The combined 118 Rite Aid closings in October follow a larger round in September, when the pharmacy chain, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023, closed 171 locations across the two states — 101 in Michigan and 68 in Ohio.

For the month of October, Scrapehero.com, a web scraping service firm that provides POI data scraped from the websites of retailers across the country, recorded 190 store openings and 166 store closings.

Meanwhile, Family Dollar closed 15 locations across 10 states, and Dollar Tree closed six locations across six states. Both Walgreens and Save A Lot closed six locations for the month.

Although Dollar Tree closed half a dozen stores in October, it opened 101 stores, 42 of which are located in California. Dollar General opened 57 new stores across the country in October.

Outside of dollar stores, the fastest-growing chains were Aldi and Target, both with eight new stores. Target closed one location for the month.

Publix opened five new locations, three in Florida and one each in Alabama and Georgia, and closed one store in Jacksonville, Fla.

Click below to view the interactive maps.

Store Openings

Store Closings

Here’s a breakdown of how many stores opened or closed in each chain this past month:

Acme: 1 closed

Aldi: 8 opened

Costco: 1 opened

Dollar General: 57 opened

Dollar Tree: 101 opened; 6 closed

Family Dollar: 15 closed

Jewel-Osco: 1 opened

King Soopers: 1 opened

Kroger: 1 opened

Lidl: 1 opened

Publix: 5 opened; 1 closed

Rite Aid: 118 closed

Safeway: 2 opened

Sam’s Club: 1 closed

Save A Lot: 2 opened; 9 closed

Stop & Shop: 3 closed

Target: 8 opened; 1 closed

Tom Thumb: 1 opened

Walgreens: 1 opened; 9 closed

Whole Foods Market: 2 closed

Also see our maps from August and September.

This interactive look at the grocery landscape comes via a monthly partnership with ScrapeHero.com, a web scraping service firm that provides POI data scraped from the websites of retailers across the country.

ScrapeHero provides fully managed enterprise-grade web scraping services. The company provides complete data pipeline processing, from data extraction to custom robotic process automation and even building custom AI models from the data. This project is in no way intended to be a complete map of every grocery chain and only represents changes in store count based on what each grocer is reporting to the general public online.