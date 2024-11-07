Sponsored By

Rite Aid closures continue in Michigan, Ohio

Supermarket News’ monthly store map shows 190 total store openings and 166 closings in October

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

November 7, 2024

Grocery map
The combined 118 Rite Aid closings in October follow a larger round in September.Tim Inklebarger

October saw another massive round of store closures from Rite Aid, which shuttered 68 locations in Michigan, 48 in Ohio, and two in California, according to the Supermarket News’ monthly store map. 

The combined 118 Rite Aid closings in October follow a larger round in September, when the pharmacy chain, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023, closed 171 locations across the two states — 101 in Michigan and 68 in Ohio.

For the month of October, Scrapehero.com, a web scraping service firm that provides POI data scraped from the websites of retailers across the country, recorded 190 store openings and 166 store closings.

Meanwhile, Family Dollar closed 15 locations across 10 states, and Dollar Tree closed six locations across six states. Both Walgreens and Save A Lot closed six locations for the month.

Although Dollar Tree closed half a dozen stores in October, it opened 101 stores, 42 of which are located in California. Dollar General opened 57 new stores across the country in October. 

Outside of dollar stores, the fastest-growing chains were Aldi and Target, both with eight new stores. Target closed one location for the month.

Publix opened five new locations, three in Florida and one each in Alabama and Georgia, and closed one store in Jacksonville, Fla. 

Click below to view the interactive maps.

Store Openings

Oct_2024_Store_Openings.png

Store Closings

Oct_2024_Store_Closings.png

Here’s a breakdown of how many stores opened or closed in each chain this past month:

  • Acme: 1 closed

  • Aldi: 8 opened

  • Costco: 1 opened

  • Dollar General: 57 opened

  • Dollar Tree: 101 opened; 6 closed

  • Family Dollar: 15 closed

  • Jewel-Osco: 1 opened

  • King Soopers: 1 opened

  • Kroger: 1 opened

  • Lidl: 1 opened

  • Publix: 5 opened; 1 closed 

  • Rite Aid: 118 closed

  • Safeway: 2 opened

  • Sam’s Club: 1 closed

  • Save A Lot: 2 opened; 9 closed

  • Stop & Shop: 3 closed

  • Target: 8 opened; 1 closed

  • Tom Thumb: 1 opened

  • Walgreens: 1 opened; 9 closed

  • Whole Foods Market: 2 closed

