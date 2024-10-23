Rite Aid shutters 171 locations in Ohio, Michigan

Michigan and Ohio took the brunt of the impact from the closure of more than 200 pharmacies by Rite Aid, Walgreens, and CVS in September, according to the Supermarket News’ monthly store map.

For the month of September, Scrapehero.com recorded 128 store openings and 254 store closings.

Rite Aid, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023, said in court filings in July that it planned to close 110 stores across the two rust belt states.

SN’s store closure map reflected that, and more, in September with Rite Aid closing 171 locations — 101 in Michigan and 68 in Ohio. The past year has marked a sharp decline in the pharmacy chain’s brick-and-mortar footprint.

According to Scrapehero.com, a web scraping service firm that provides POI data scraped from the websites of retailers across the country, Rite Aid operated 1,687 locations as of May 14, but by Oct. 15, the most recent numbers available, the pharmacy retailer’s store count had declined 18% to 1,383.

Meanwhile, two other struggling pharmacy chains, Walgreens and CVS, closed 17 and 16 locations, respectively.

The rapid opening of dollar stores across the country continued in September, with Dollar Tree opening 85 locations, about 50 of which are located in California. Dollar General opened 11 stores in September.

The opening of dollar stores followed a steady clip from July and August, when Scrapehero recorded about 100 store openings in the category.

Aldi also continued its steady pace of store openings in September with seven new locations.

Click below to view the interactive maps.

Store Openings

Store Closings

Here’s a breakdown of how many stores opened or closed in each chain this past month:

Aldi: 7 opened

BJ’s: 2 opened

Costco: 2 opened

CVS: 5 opened; 16 closed

Dollar General: 11 opened; 4 closed

Dollar Tree: 85 opened

Family Dollar: 4 opened; 31 closed

Lidl: 2 opened

Publix: 3 opened

Rite Aid: 171 closed

Save A Lot: 1 opened; 9 closed

Star Market: 1 closed

Stop & Shop: 4 closed

Trader Joe’s: 2 opened

Walgreens: 1 opened; 17 closed

Walmart: 1 opened

Whole Foods: 3 opened; 1 closed

