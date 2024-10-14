Save A Lot, Leevers Supermarkets introduce Hispanic-focused grocery strategy

Save A Lot and Leevers Supermarkets are coming together to develop new grocery formats and in-store offerings to better serve Hispanic shoppers throughout the country, Save A Lot announced on Wednesday.

The partnership is helping in the launch of Ahorra Mucho, a new discount brick-and-mortar grocery store and innovation center located in Aurora, Colo., which will be 100% employee-owned. The store features unique Hispanic product assortments, and products and services will be tested to see how they strengthen shopper loyalty.

Ahorra Mucho, which translates to Save A Lot, has a variety of specialized features, including a full-service meat counter located in the middle of the store, a broader assortment of fresh produce, and an in-house bakery.

“With Hispanic population in the United States rapidly growing and wielding considerable buying power, it is essential to understand their unique culinary traditions and preferences,” said Jorge Gonzalez, director of Ahorra Mucho, in a press release.

The store will operate as a test-and-learn facility, building insights to facilitate longer-term strategies for serving Hispanic customers.

Save A Lot is based in Saint Ann, Mo., and has approximately 750 stores in 32 states. Leevers Supermarkets is based in St. Castle Rock, Colo., and operates 17 stores.