Sponsored By

Save A Lot, Leevers Supermarkets introduce Hispanic-focused grocery strategy

It comes with the opening of discount grocery store Ahorra Mucho

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 16, 2024

7 Slides
The outside of Ahorra Mucho.
The outside of Ahorra Mucho.Save A Lot

Save A Lot and Leevers Supermarkets are coming together to develop new grocery formats and in-store offerings to better serve Hispanic shoppers throughout the country, Save A Lot announced on Wednesday.

The partnership is helping in the launch of Ahorra Mucho, a new discount brick-and-mortar grocery store and innovation center located in Aurora, Colo., which will be 100% employee-owned. The store features unique Hispanic product assortments, and products and services will be tested to see how they strengthen shopper loyalty.

Ahorra Mucho, which translates to Save A Lot, has a variety of specialized features, including a full-service meat counter located in the middle of the store, a broader assortment of fresh produce, and an in-house bakery.

“With Hispanic population in the United States rapidly growing and wielding considerable buying power, it is essential to understand their unique culinary traditions and preferences,” said Jorge Gonzalez, director of Ahorra Mucho, in a press release.

The store will operate as a test-and-learn facility, building insights to facilitate longer-term strategies for serving Hispanic customers.

Save A Lot is based in Saint Ann, Mo., and has approximately 750 stores in 32 states. Leevers Supermarkets is based in St. Castle Rock, Colo., and operates 17 stores.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

A head shot of Walmart U.S. Chief Growth Officer Seth Dallaire.
Executive Moves
Seth Dallaire takes on the role of chief growth officer for Walmart U.S.
Seth Dallaire takes on the role of chief growth officer for Walmart U.S.
H-E-B associates in front of the store
New Stores
H-E-B’s announces new store with BBQ restaurant
H-E-B’s announces new store with BBQ restaurant
A blurred picture of a frozen food section in a grocery store.
Grocery Categories
Category update: Nature and manmade disasters help with September food sales
Category update: Nature and manmade disasters help with September food sales
Aldi storefront
New Stores
Aldi takes on Target, Walmart in Florida
Aldi takes on Target, Walmart in Florida
A bag of Truly Yours truffles
Private Label
Fareway launches Truly Yours private label line
Fareway launches Truly Yours private label line