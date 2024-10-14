Sponsored By

See the inside of the 1st Amazon Grocery concept

Supermarket News visited the new grocery concept in Chicago

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

October 18, 2024

9 Slides
Amazon Grocery storefront
Amazon Grocery is the newest concept from online retailer.Photo by Tim Inklebarger

Online retail giant Amazon launched its new concept for grocery this month in downtown Chicago with its first Amazon Grocery store. 

It’s the newest effort by Amazon to build its grocery business, alongside Whole Foods Market (518 U.S. locations) and Amazon Fresh (52 U.S. locations).

Amazon Grocery, which opened downstairs from a Whole Foods Market in Chicago’s Near North Side neighborhood, features a coffee bar, grab-and-go section, and baked goods. 

Supermarket News visited the store on Oct. 18. Read more in our story about the new concept here.

