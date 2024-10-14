See the inside of the 1st Amazon Grocery concept

Online retail giant Amazon launched its new concept for grocery this month in downtown Chicago with its first Amazon Grocery store.

It’s the newest effort by Amazon to build its grocery business, alongside Whole Foods Market (518 U.S. locations) and Amazon Fresh (52 U.S. locations).

Amazon Grocery, which opened downstairs from a Whole Foods Market in Chicago’s Near North Side neighborhood, features a coffee bar, grab-and-go section, and baked goods.

Supermarket News visited the store on Oct. 18. Read more in our story about the new concept here.