Sprouts Farmers Market keeps the store openings coming

The grocer will power up its second store in Delaware in December

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

November 25, 2024

The front of a Sprouts Farmers Market store.
Phoenix-based Sprouts, a specialty retailer of fresh, natural, and organic food, opened a total of nine stores during the third quarter.Sprouts Farmers Market

A Sprouts Farmers Market will open in Middletown, Del., marking the second location in the state.

A “pop-up party” from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8 will give guests the chance to taste seasonal produce at the tasting bar and participate in a “guess the weight” contest with an oversized piece of produce. Other activities will also be available for shoppers throughout the weekend.

Shoppers can text to receive 20% off their purchase during the grand opening weekend by scanning their app account barcode at checkout. They can also enter for a chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card, with the contest open until midnight on Dec. 8.

In Colorado, Sprouts Farmers Market will relocate its Littleton location from 8601 W. Cross Drive to 8555 W. Belleview Ave.

The event will feature similar activities to the new store opening in Delaware, including a pop-up party and the guess-the-weight contest.

In addition, the first 100 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free “Goodness it’s Free” reusable goodie bag filled with products. The first 400 guests on Friday will receive a free long-stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral.

Shoppers can also text to receive 20% off their purchase during the weekend and enter to win a $500 gift card.

On Friday, Sprouts opened its first store in Wyoming.

Phoenix-based Sprouts, a specialty retailer of fresh, natural, and organic food, opened a total of nine stores during the third quarter and reported net sales of $1.9 billion, a 14% year-over-year increase. The company plans to open a total of 35 locations by the end of the year. .

Sprouts currently operates more than 400 stores across 23 states.

