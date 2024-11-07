Sprouts Farmers Market opens 1st Wyoming location

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its first-ever store in Wyoming.

The new store is in Cheyenne and opens November 22.

The retailer is hot with growth. During the company’s second quarter earnings call in July, Sprouts indicated that it had opened up five new stores during the second quarter, and the retailer said it expects to have 35 new locations up and running by the end of the year.

The first 100 shoppers at the Cheyenne store will receive a free reusable goodie bag filled with products and samples.

In anticipation of the opening, shoppers will also have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight on November 24 when they sign up via the store page on Sprouts’ website. Additionally, customers who text “CHEY” to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase over the grand opening weekend when they scan their app account barcode at checkout; up to two redemptions per Sprouts account per day.

The new store will also have partnerships with Wyoming farmers such as Gotham Green, Disanti Farms, Hazel Dell Mushrooms, and Fagerberg Family Orchards.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is a specialty retailer of fresh, natural, and organic food. Sprouts has some 31,000 employees and has over 400 stores in 23 states.

