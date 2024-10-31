Sponsored By

Take a look inside: A new H-E-B in Houston

The retailer continues its Texas expansion

Chloe Riley, Executive Editor

November 1, 2024

The exterior of a new HEB store with external floral section
The 128,000-square-foot store opened Wednesday.H-E-B

H-E-B continues to grow with the opening of its newest store in the Houston area, H-E-B Bridgeland.

In terms of more recent expansion, in September H-E-B broke ground on its third location in Georgetown, Texas, about 30 miles north of downtown Austin. H-E-B also still dominates in Houston, beating out Kroger in 2023 as the top grocer in the metro area. 

The 128,000-square-foot store opened Wednesday. It features a True Texas BBQ, as well as a drive-thru for the restaurant. Other foodservice options include a walk-up seafood boil stand—the Bayou Boil House by H-E-B, located at the front of the store. That concept offers peel-and-eat shrimp, boiled crab, boiled and seasoned sausage, potatoes, and corn.

The new store will also have:

  • Fresh sushi, fried rice and noodle bowls, poke bowls, and hot sushi items made daily in-store

  • Full-service scratch bakery and tortilleria that offers a wide selection of artisan breads baked fresh daily, fresh tortillas, and large varieties of desserts, pastries, and custom cakes

  • A full-service H-E-B Fuel station with diesel

  • A full-service pharmacy with drive-thru

  • A “Healthy Living” department featuring bulk food bins dispensing nuts, grains, dried fruits, and snack mixes, as well as vitamins and natural beauty products

  • A produce section with large organic and Texas-grown selections, including fresh squeezed juices, and freshly made guacamole along with pre-cut fruit and vegetable trays

  • An expanded section of specialty and international offerings

H-E-B has annual sales of $43 billion and operates over 435 stores in Texas and Mexico. Based in San Antonio, the retailer has over 160,000 employees. 

