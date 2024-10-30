Sponsored By

The Fresh Market opens 1st Chicago store in former Dom's spot

The new Lincoln Park location is the retailer’s fourth in Illinois and 163rd in the U.S.

Ally MacConchie, Digital Content Producer

October 30, 2024

Exterior of a Fresh Market store
This newest location marks The Fresh Market’s fourth store in Illinois and its 163rd nationwide.The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market has opened its first-ever Chicago store in a location previously occupied by Dom’s Kitchen and Market.

The new store in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood is taking over a location that previously hosted one of two Chicago Dom’s until the store’s abrupt closure on April 23, when its partner brand, convenience-store chain Foxtrot, closed all 33 of its stores in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Dallas and Austin Texas with no notice to employees. (Though several of those Foxtrot locations have since reopened).

In the wake of the closures, a former employee filed a class-action suit seeking damages for himself and other employees over failure to provide notice and compensation, which is required under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

Fresh Market is pumping up the marketing around the new Chicago store. Celebrity chef Carla Hall will be at the store Thursday from 4-7 p.m. sampling her newest dessert, Sweet Heritage Butter Tarts. There will also be a Harry Potter-themed contest where customers will have a chance to win four tickets to a performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

The North Carolina-based grocery chain also announced that the new Lincoln Park store will partner with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to provide weekly food donations, becoming the second Fresh Market store to donate to local food banks regularly. This newest location marks The Fresh Market’s fourth store in Illinois and its 163rd nationwide.

Related:Video: The reopening of a embattled Save A Lot on Chicago’s west side

The Fresh Market

Ally MacConchie

Ally MacConchie

Digital Content Producer

Ally is on the digital team for both Supermarket News and Nation’s Restaurant News and regularly contributes to both. Versatile in multimedia, she is trained as a copy editor and graduated from Sarah Lawrence College. In her free time, she likes cooking, video games, and cats.

