Walgreens closed 58 stores across U.S. in November

The tsunami of some 1,200 Walgreens store closures planned for the next three years has begun with 58 locations shuttering in November, according to the Supermarket News’ monthly store map.

For the month of November, Scrapehero.com recorded 124 store openings and 132 store closings.

It’s been a rough year for Walgreens, which announced plans to close 1,200 stores during a quarterly earnings call in October. Five-hundred stores are expected to close in 2025.

Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth said during the earnings call that about 6,000 of the pharmacy chain’s 8,000 locations are profitable, and underperforming stores will have to close.

“Fiscal 2025 will be an important rebasing year as we advance our strategy to drive value creation,” Wentworth said in October. “This turnaround will take time, but we are confident it will yield significant financial and consumer benefits over the long term.”

The more than two dozen of the 58 Walgreens stores identified as closed in the SN store map were located on the East Coast with New York hit the hardest with 11 closures.

Meanwhile, more than two dozen of the Stop & Shop stores that closed at the end of October, mainly in New Jersey and New York, registered on the ScrapeHero analysis.

Dollar General also registered 22 store closures across the nation in November, but the discount chain opened 61 stores for the month.

Aldi more than doubled its rate of store openings in November with 18 new locations compared to the previous month’s eight new stores.

Store Openings

Store Closings

Here’s a breakdown of how many stores opened or closed in each chain this past month:

Albertsons: 1 opened

Aldi: 18 opened; 2 closed

Costco: 1 opened; 1 closed

CVS: 7 closed

Dollar General: 61 opened; 22 closed

Dollar Tree: 35 opened

Family Dollar: 1 opened; 8 closed

Hy-Vee: 1 opened

Publix: 1 opened; 1 closed

Rite Aid: 1 closed

Save A Lot: 6 closed

Stop & Shop: 25 closed

Walgreens: 58 closed

Whole Foods: 3 opened; 1 closed

This interactive look at the grocery landscape comes via a monthly partnership with ScrapeHero.com, a web scraping service firm that provides POI data scraped from the websites of retailers across the country.

ScrapeHero provides fully managed enterprise-grade web scraping services. The company provides complete data pipeline processing, from data extraction to custom robotic process automation and even build

ing custom AI models from the data. This project is in no way intended to be a complete map of every grocery chain and only represents changes in store count based on what each grocer is reporting to the general public online.