Wegmans Food Markets now has more concrete opening dates for three stores it plans to open in 2025, the east coast grocer announced Monday.

The Rochester, N.Y.-based grocer has plans to expand into new markets this year, including its first-ever stores in Connecticut and Long Island. A store in Long Island, N.Y. in the Lake Grove neighborhood will open on Feb. 26. A store in Rockville, Md. will open on June 25, and the grocer’s first-ever Connecticut store will debut in Norwalk on July 23.

The 101,000-square-foot Long Island store will feature a Market Cafe with sushi, poke bowls, pizza, chef-created salads, sandwiches, hot self-serve bars with chicken wings, Asian foods, and a made-to-order old-fashioned sub shop, the grocer said in a press release.

The Norwalk location (92,000 square feet) will offer many of the same Market Cafe features as the Lake Grove store, according to Wegmans. It will include a two-story parking deck with 551 spaces and a bridge leading to a second mezzanine of the food market.

The 80,000-square-foot Rockville store will be part of a new mixed-use development called the Twinbrook Quarter Community, which includes two levels of parking below the store.

Hiring is ongoing for both the Rockville and Norwalk locations. Rockville plans to add about 400 positions, with most being new hires from the local area. Norwalk plans to hire some 500 positions, with part- and full-time roles available throughout the store, ranging from customer service positions in merchandising, service, culinary, and perishable departments, to entry-level management roles. Those interested in applying can learn more here and here.

Over the past five years, Wegmans has been strategic with its pipeline when it comes to expansion in new markets. In 2019, the grocer opened its first New York City location in Brooklyn. That move was followed by three openings in 2022, including Wegmans’ first-ever locations in Delaware and Washington, D.C. The company added a second New York City store in Manhattan the following year along with a location in Reston, Va.

Earlier this year, Wegmans announced plans for its first store in the Pittsburgh, Pa., area. The 115,000-square-foot store will offer all the standard Wegmans departments.

Wegmans currently operates 111 stores across Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., and North Carolina.