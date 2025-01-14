Sponsored By

Wegmans plans first Pittsburgh grocery storeWegmans plans first Pittsburgh grocery store

No opening date has been set yet for the new supermarket

Heather Lalley, Managing editor

January 14, 2025

1 Min Read
Rendering of a Wegmans store planned for Pittsburgh
Wegmans is heading to Pittsburgh for the first time. Wegmans rendering

Wegmans is heading to the Pittsburgh area for the first time.

The Rochester, New York-based regional grocer on Monday said it plans to build a supermarket in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh.

There’s no timeline set yet for the store’s construction or opening.

But here’s what Wegmans did reveal:

The new store will be on 13 acres of land on Cool Springs Drive in the expanding Cranberry Springs development.

It’ll be about 115,000 square feet, with all of the typical Wegmans departments. That includes an “abundant” produce selection and a wide variety of seafood, meat, bakery, deli, and cheese options. The store will also feature an extensive wine and beer department.

The new grocery store is expected to employee between 400 and 500 workers.

“We’ve received thousands of requests for a Wegmans in the Pittsburgh region since opening our first Pennsylvania store over 30 years ago,” said Wegmans VP of Real Estate and Store Planning Dan Aken. “We’re excited to have finally found the right location to bring Wegmans to the Pittsburgh area.”

Wegmans currently has supermarkets in 19 Pennsylvania cities, as well as numerous stores in New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and North Carolina. The grocer’s portfolio also includes single stores in Delaware and Washington, D.C. Wegmans, which was founded in 1916, currently operates 111 stores in total.

Related:Save A Lot’s Chicago store revamp nears completion

Wegmans is slated to open a new store in Lake Grove, New York, on Feb. 26. Also in the pipeline are supermarkets in Norwalk, Connecticut; Rockville, Maryland; and Charlotte, and Holly Springs, North Carolina.

The mixed-use Cranberry Springs development includes commercial, residential, office, and retail facilities.

About the Author

Heather Lalley

Heather Lalley

Managing editor

Heather Lalley is the managing editor of Restaurant Business, Foodservice Director and CSP Daily news. She previously served as editor in chief of Winsight Grocery Business.

Before joining Winsight and Informa, Heather spent nearly a decade as a reporter for the daily newspaper in Spokane, Washington. She is the author of "The Chicago Homegrown Cookbook." She holds a journalism degree from Northwestern University and is a graduate of the two-year baking and pastry program at Washburne Culinary Institute in Chicago.

She is the mother of two and rarely passes up a chance to eat tater tots.

See more from Heather Lalley
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Consumer Trends
Inflation gap between grocery, restaurants narrows
Inflation gap between grocery, restaurants narrows
The front of an Albertsons store.
Retail Labor
Albertsons announces layoffs—are more on the way?
Albertsons announces layoffs—are more on the way?
A Save A Lot sign on a store.
New Stores
Save A Lot’s Chicago store revamp nears completion
Save A Lot’s Chicago store revamp nears completion
A hand checking the price of item in supermarket shelves.
Legislation & Regulatory News
Is grocery price gouging still a hot button issue?
Is grocery price gouging still a hot button issue?
New Stores
Foxtrot to reopen first Dallas location
Foxtrot to reopen first Dallas location