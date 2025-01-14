Wegmans is heading to the Pittsburgh area for the first time.

The Rochester, New York-based regional grocer on Monday said it plans to build a supermarket in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh.

There’s no timeline set yet for the store’s construction or opening.

But here’s what Wegmans did reveal:

The new store will be on 13 acres of land on Cool Springs Drive in the expanding Cranberry Springs development.

It’ll be about 115,000 square feet, with all of the typical Wegmans departments. That includes an “abundant” produce selection and a wide variety of seafood, meat, bakery, deli, and cheese options. The store will also feature an extensive wine and beer department.

The new grocery store is expected to employee between 400 and 500 workers.

“We’ve received thousands of requests for a Wegmans in the Pittsburgh region since opening our first Pennsylvania store over 30 years ago,” said Wegmans VP of Real Estate and Store Planning Dan Aken. “We’re excited to have finally found the right location to bring Wegmans to the Pittsburgh area.”

Wegmans currently has supermarkets in 19 Pennsylvania cities, as well as numerous stores in New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and North Carolina. The grocer’s portfolio also includes single stores in Delaware and Washington, D.C. Wegmans, which was founded in 1916, currently operates 111 stores in total.

Related:Save A Lot’s Chicago store revamp nears completion

Wegmans is slated to open a new store in Lake Grove, New York, on Feb. 26. Also in the pipeline are supermarkets in Norwalk, Connecticut; Rockville, Maryland; and Charlotte, and Holly Springs, North Carolina.

The mixed-use Cranberry Springs development includes commercial, residential, office, and retail facilities.