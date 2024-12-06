Wegmans will open three new stores in 2025

East coast grocer Wegmans is opening three new stores in 2025, including two in brand-new markets, the retailer announced Thursday.

The new stores are under construction on Long Island, in Connecticut, and in Maryland and all slated to open before the end of 2025.

All three stores will feature the traditional Wegmans departments including foodservice options (sushi, pizza, chef-made salads, and sandwiches); a robust produce department; and a wide variety of seafood, meat, bakery, deli, and cheese options.

There will also be drive-through curbside loading lanes for all online grocery and Meals-To-Go order pickups.

Lake Grove, New York

The first store slated to open will also be the grocer’s first on Long Island. The 101,000-square-foot store will open in Lake Grove, New York, on February 26, and will employ more than 500 part- and full-time workers, with the vast majority are local to the area. Lake Grove Wegmans will include a Market Café featuring fresh sushi, poke bowls, pizza, chef-created salads, sandwiches, hot self-serve bars with chicken wings, Asian foods, and a made-to-order old-fashioned sub shop. There will be 14 full-service registers and 14 self-checkout registers. A separate cafe checkout area will also be provided for restaurant foods to-go or dine-in customers. The store will have 630 parking spaces.

Norwalk, Connecticut

The grocer’s first Connecticut store will open in Norwalk will open during the second quarter of 2025. The 92,000-square-foot store will include 13 full-service and 15 self-checkout registers and many of the same Market Cafe features as the Lake Grove store. There will be a two-story parking deck with 551 parking spaces and a bridge into a second mezzanine level of the food market. The parking garage will include solar canopies on the second level of the parking deck and 12 Tesla charging stations on the lower level.

Rockville, Maryland

The final store opening in 2025 will be in Rockville, Md. The 80,000-square-foot store will have over 500 part- and full-time positions. It will be Wegmans’ ninth store in Maryland. The store is part of the new Twinbrook Quarter Community and includes two levels of parking below the store. Wegmans shoppers will get 90 minutes of free parking.

Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans operates 110 stores in the U.S., according to data from ScrapeHero.