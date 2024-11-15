Sponsored By

Whole Foods Market is prepping for three store openings in December

Two of the locations will be in the Northeast and a third is in Florida

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

November 15, 2024

1 Min Read
A Whole Foods sign.
The first 300 customers at each location will receive a tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon with offers up to $100 off.Getty Images

Whole Foods Market will open three new stores in December in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Florida, the grocer announced this week.

The Austin, Texas-based grocer plans to debut a 42,024-square-foot store in Boynton Beach, Fla., on Dec. 10. The store will feature more than 1,500 local items from the state, and Sushi Maki will prepare fresh sushi daily.

The Whole Foods Market in Nashua, N.H., also opening on Dec. 10, will span 44,600 square feet. It will offer over 1,180 items from New England and more than 300 from New Hampshire. Fresh sushi will also be made daily, and Asian dishes will be supplied by Maine-based Chow Maine Foods.

In Connecticut, a 44,648-square-foot Whole Foods Market will open in Stamford on Dec. 12. The store will offer more than 1,000 local items from the Northeast, including dry-aged beef and sausage made in-house. Local suppliers will include Briar Woods Farms.

All three stores will feature the following:

  • Full-service meat counter

  • Full-service seafood counter

  • Prepared Foods department with a hot bar, salad bar, and pizza

  • Specialty department for cheesemakers and artisan producers

  • Bakery department

The first 300 customers at each location will receive a tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon with offers up to $100 off.

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market has over 580 locations. 

