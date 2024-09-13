5 things: Why Walmart was at fashion week

Walmart is styling: What was Walmart doing at fashion week? Earlier this week, U.S. fashion designer Brandon Maxwell launched his spring ready-to-wear line during day one of New York Fashion Week. And he followed up his runway show with—what else?— a free pop-up showroom in partnership with Walmart, featuring new exclusive collections. According to The Street, after years of failed attempts to successfully enter the fashion world, this foray marks the retailer’s first-ever public participation in New York Fashion Week. Simultaneously, Walmart is also launching a “Walmart Style Tour,” a 40-event traveling tour aimed at helping customers develop their style via consultations, giveaways, and tips. Move over Donna Karan, Walmart is in the house. —Chloe Riley

The big price question: So why didn’t the topic of grocery prices come up during the debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris? Well, we’re paying attention. NPR recently released its breakdown behind the grocery food inflation and why high prices have lingered. It all started with the COVID-19 pandemic, when shoppers were stockpiling food and toilet paper in their immunity bunkers and then workers who help process and ship food started becoming sick. Grocers then shielded workers with plastic barriers and other safety enhancements, which all impacted the bottom line. NPR looked at the profit margins on the CPG side and saw very little to be alarmed about. Grocers, however, have been cashing in on private-label products, which creates more profit. Take a look at NPR’s cool breakdown via these charts here. —Bill Wilson

And the deli winner is…Prepared foods have been hot, hot, hot, not showing much sign of slowing since the pandemic. In that spirit, Chowhound compiled a ranked list of “America’s Popular Chain Grocery Store Delis.” The top three? Wegmans (no surprise there); Sprouts Farmers Market (low prices and generous portion sizes); and Publix (Pub Subs, wide selection of prepared foods). Publix was also just named as the Supermarket News 2024 Retailer of the Year. We know a delicious thing when we see one. —CR

Cart conundrum: When I bought my Honda van back in the toddler parent days of yore, one of the things my sales person brought up was the number of cup holders it had. They were everywhere, and supposedly Honda polled its customers and that was the one item they wanted to see more of in vans. Target followed that logic in the redesign of its new shopping carts, and it went over like a malfunctioned airbag deployment. The two cup holders located next to the cart’s bucket seat allows little ones to get their hands on anything that could be spilled, according to Tiktokker The Darling Edit. The mother made a video and posted it on social media. “I think pretty much anyone can tell you we don’t want the cup holders up here,” she said, pointing to the back of the bucket seats which have small holes that can trap kid fingers (hey, maybe they will learn to keep their hands to themselves?). The Darling Edit, however, took some slack for her criticisms. Kids do the darndest things. —BW

Candy corn anyone? Why just eat candy corn when you can sleep in it?? Brach’s has partnered with the Great Wolf Lodge to create a candy corn hotel suite where you can sleep, eat, breathe all things candy corn. Because it’s fall and you know you want to. It’s candy, it’s corny. It’s…a trip to the dentist if you’re not careful. Mostly though, it’s just good marketing. Raise your hand if you’re planning to crash in the corn pad this fall. —CR