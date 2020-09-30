ShopRite stacks more options in rebranded deli mobile app

Wakefern Food Corp.’s ShopRite chain is serving up more food choices and services in an expanded and renamed Deli & More mobile app.

Now called ShopRite Order Express, the app brings a fresh look and feel and enables users to place orders from across store departments — ranging from deli meats and cheeses and prepared foods to catering, appetizers and special occasion cakes — in one spot, Keasbey, N.J.-based ShopRite said Wednesday.

Related: Family business transitions eight ShopRite stores

Using the upgraded app, customers can order platters and catering at the touch of a button. Catering options include cakes and desserts, sandwich platters, appetizers, entrees, fruits and veggies, salads, sides, seafood, sushi, even floral arrangements and balloons.

ShopRite Order Express brings a fresh look and feel and enables users to place orders ranging from deli meats and cheeses and prepared foods to catering, appetizers and special occasion cakes.

Related: ShopRite goes live with dietitian online chat service

The new options also extend to the bakery. ShopRite Order Express app offers time-saving features such as a custom cake builder that allows shoppers to design their own special occasion cake online. Personalization options for cakes include flavors, filling, frosting colors and messages.

ShopRite noted that users of the former Deli & More app can still perform the same functions via Order Express, namely ordering deli meats and cheeses and meal items in advance so the food ready at the deli counter when they arrive. Also, at selected stores, sandwiches, pizza, rotisserie chicken and other foods also can be ordered ahead of time for pickup or delivery.

By bringing the convenience of online ordering to the deli counter, the Deli & More app has been popular with customers since its launch four years ago, ShopRite added. In reviews, the app scores 4.6 out of 5 stars on the Apple App Store (iOS) and 4.2 out of 5 stars on Google Play (Android).

Customers who already have the Deli & More app on their mobile device don’t have to download a new app; ShopRite Order Express will automatically update, ShopRite said. New users can find the Order Express app in their smartphone’s app store or by scanning the QR code on signage in ShopRite stores. Shoppers can either use the app as a guest or by logging into their ShopRite account.

Overall, the Wakefern grocery cooperative’s retail network includes nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland.