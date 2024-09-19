Leaning into the trend of convenience and prepared foods, Harris Teeter has launched a new ready to eat meals line in HT Traders Ready Made Meals.



The new line of consists of individual and family-sized entrees and is now available at all stores.



“Our customers lead busy lives, and we at Harris Teeter understand the importance of convenience in the grocery shopping experience,” said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs at Harris Teeter.



The prepared foods push from Harris Teeter is in line with a growing trend towards fast, easy meals as consumers continue to hunt for meal solutions.



Convenience, price, and variety are the biggest factors driving consumers to prepared foods purchases within grocery, according to a recent report from Technomic. And convenience seems to matter almost more than anything else. About half of consumers (49%) surveyed in the report said they find grab-and-go retail prepared foods appealing, including 51% of consumers age 34 and under.



New HT Traders meal examples include:



Chicken alfredo, spaghetti, Italian sausage, macaroni and cheese, and other pasta dishes

Pot roast, meatloaf with redskin potatoes, and Yukon mashed potatoes

Southwestern cuisine including blackened chicken strips, enchiladas, and fajita chicken with yellow rice



The meals are available across all Harris Teeter locations and can be found in the deli section. Prices range from $6.99 for smaller side dishes, to $19.99 for larger family-sized entrees, with most individual meals priced at $9.99.