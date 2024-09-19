Sponsored By

Harris Teeter jumps on convenience trend, launches HT Traders Ready Made Meals line

The new line includes individual and family-sized entrees as well as side dishes

Chloe Riley, Executive Editor

September 19, 2024

1 Min Read
The prepared foods push from Harris Teeter is in line with a growing trend towards fast, easy meals as consumers continue to hunt for meal solutions.Harris Teeter

Leaning into the trend of convenience and prepared foods, Harris Teeter has launched a new ready to eat meals line in HT Traders Ready Made Meals.

The new line of consists of individual and family-sized entrees and is now available at all stores.

“Our customers lead busy lives, and we at Harris Teeter understand the importance of convenience in the grocery shopping experience,” said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs at Harris Teeter.

The prepared foods push from Harris Teeter is in line with a growing trend towards fast, easy meals as consumers continue to hunt for meal solutions.

Convenience, price, and variety are the biggest factors driving consumers to prepared foods purchases within grocery, according to a recent report from Technomic. And convenience seems to matter almost more than anything else. About half of consumers (49%) surveyed in the report said they find grab-and-go retail prepared foods appealing, including 51% of consumers age 34 and under.

New HT Traders meal examples include:

  • Chicken alfredo, spaghetti, Italian sausage, macaroni and cheese, and other pasta dishes

  • Pot roast, meatloaf with redskin potatoes, and Yukon mashed potatoes

  • Southwestern cuisine including blackened chicken strips, enchiladas, and fajita chicken with yellow rice

The meals are available across all Harris Teeter locations and can be found in the deli section. Prices range from $6.99 for smaller side dishes, to $19.99 for larger family-sized entrees, with most individual meals priced at $9.99.

About the Author

Chloe Riley

Chloe Riley

Executive Editor, Supermarket News

Chloe Riley is the Executive Editor of Supermarket News, which delivers the ultimate in competitive business intelligence, news and information for executives in the food retail and grocery industry. A graduate of the School of Journalism at Columbia College Chicago, Chloe previously served as a Digital Strategist at SEO firm Profound Strategy, Associate Editor at B2B hospitality mag HOTELS Magazine, as well as CEO of her own digital strategy company, Chlowe. She lives in Woodstock, Illinois. 

Email her at [email protected], or reach out on LinkedIn and say hi. 


