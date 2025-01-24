Sponsored By

Retailer will offer more than 100 new products in coming weeks

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

January 24, 2025

Some of Dollar General's private label offerings.
The discount retailer announced more than 100 new private-label offerings.Dollar General

Dollar General is expanding its private-label offering during the opening quarter of 2025.

The biggest news for grocery?

The discount retailer announced more than 100 new private-label offerings on Thursday, covering food and beverages, pet food and treats, personal care products, and over-the-counter drugs.

The rollout comes during National Private Brands month, and DG is highlighting store brands through its app where customers can take advantage of weekly digital coupons and cashback offers.

Add it to the list

Dollar General, based in Goodlettsville, Tenn., had a few major promotions in 2024 to help shoppers deal with grocery price inflation. In the fall, the retailer launched weekly deals on more than 2,000 items through digital coupons, cash back offers, and instant savings. A few weeks later, DG came out with “24 Days of Savings” that included daily discounts on a featured item each week between Dec. 1 and Dec. 24. Dollar General also offered Decked Out in Deals holiday savings, which included DG Deal Days with discounts, promotions, and savings on over 6,000 items. 

Private-label power

In 2024, sales of store brands grew by $9 billion year over year, reaching a record $271 billion, according to new data from the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) and market research firm Circana. This impressive growth represents a 3.9% rise in dollar sales compared to the previous year.

