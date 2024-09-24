Grocers are banking on private-label sales to boost traffic and loyalty

Grocers are using the recent surge in private-label sales to attract more customers and keep them for the long term, according to a new study.

Marketing tech firm Ibotta surveyed over 5,400 grocery shoppers and CPG brand marketers for its annual State of Spend report, and found 72% of consumers said a challenging economy motivated them to trade down to private-label brands. Promotions of private-label items can create long-term brand loyalty and value for shoppers, the report said.

Seventy-five percent of shoppers said they would try a different brand if it was offered at a lower price than what they usually buy, according to the study.

“If shoppers take an exit ramp to a private-label product, brands understand that the cost of inaction is steep,” Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta, said in a press release. “As they think strategically about how to win consumers back, digital promotions have proven to be one of the most cost-effective and immediate solutions for growing market share.”

Other findings of Ibotta’s State of the Spend report include: