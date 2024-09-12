Sponsored By

Report: U.S. Private Label spending is now 20% of the total market

And it’s projected to rise to 24% by 2030

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

September 12, 2024

2 Min Read
Grocers have been leaning heavily into private label growth in recent years. Getty Images

Private label spending in grocery represents 20% of the total market and is projected to rise to 24% in the next few years, according to a new report.

Those were the key findings in a recent report focused on private label growth from global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal.

The report looks at how private label continues to accelerate even during a period of slow grocery market growth.

Private label traction is also a strategic imperative for grocers, allowing them to build stronger loyalty and advocacy with their customers while delivering strong returns for shareholders, according to the report.

The report said more than 8 in 10 shoppers make decisions based on brand trust, so “developing private label brands that resonate with consumers and provide strong advocacy is critical,” the report said.

“There’s a strong correlation between the most successful private brand grocers and their market share and financial performance,” said Marco Valentini, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal’s Consumer and Retail Group. “The best players act differently from the rest of the pack. Their C-level executives are committed to growing their own brands and driving differentiation through them.”

Grocers have been leaning heavily into private label growth in recent years. During Kroger’s earnings call on Thursday, CEO Rodney McMullen said the retailer aims to keep prices low for customers through its multiple private-label brands. He added that private label outpaced national brands for the second quarter.

“More than 90% of our customer households purchased our brands’ products during [Q2],” he said. “Across the portfolio of our brands, we are expanding into new categories and launching new products with almost 600 already introduced this year.”

On Tuesday, Amazon Fresh launched Amazon Saver, a new private-label brand that featuring more than 100 products, most of which are under $5.

Walgreens also came out with its own premium label skin care line earlier this month, and earlier in the year the retailer launched a new private-label brand focused on healthy and better for you products.

The new product line, Nice! For You, is an addition to Walgreens’ Nice! brand, which was first launched in 2011.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

Read more

thumbnail
Finance
What you think about: Price gougingWhat you think about: Price gouging
thumbnail
Nonfood & Pharmacy
5 things: Why Walmart was at fashion week5 things: Why Walmart was at fashion week
Kroger introduced its in-store medical center concept, known as The Little Clinic, in 2003 and has grown the clinics to 225 locations.
Grocery Pharmacy & Health Care
Health care clinics are helping to drive foot traffic and loyaltyHealth care clinics are helping to drive foot traffic and loyalty
thumbnail
Food Safety
Boar’s Head closes plant due to Listeria outbreak, will no longer make liverwurstBoar’s Head closes plant due to Listeria outbreak, will no longer make liverwurst
thumbnail
Finance
Sobeys’ parent starts fiscal 2025 with a bangSobeys’ parent starts fiscal 2025 with a bang