Sponsored By

Walmart dominates private label awards

And eight more cool products we saw on the PLMA trade show floor

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

November 19, 2024

8 Slides
Three packages of cajun crispy squid.
Cajun crispy squid was one of the thousands of products at the Private Label Annual Meeting in Rosemont, Ill.Bill Wilson

The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) showcased products within its “Salute to Excellence Awards” at the group’s annual trade show in Rosemont, Ill. Monday.

The awards recognize food and nonfood products introduced within the last year by supermarkets, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience stores, online retailers, wholesalers, and other outlets.

Walmart came away with the most awards, winning a total of 18.

Half of the products honored came from the big-box retailer’s Bettergoods line, including Ricotta and Lemon Ravioli; Cheesy Spinach Potatoes au Gratin; Salted Caramel Pistachio Ice Cream; Pineapple Upside Down Cake Greek Yogurt; Hibiscus Glaze with Grape Must; Spicy Pineapple Habanero BBQ Sauce; Strawberry Champagne Vinaigrette Salad Dressing; Raspberry, Cardamom & Rose Fruit Spread; and Extra Creamy Oatmilk.

The trade floor at the show featured a wide variety of products ranging from freeze-dried fruit to soft baked treats for dogs.

Click through the slides to see eight cool products we found on the show floor.

Read more about:

Walmart

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Delivery driver with groceries
Grocery Technology
DoorDash, Instacart announce holiday deals
DoorDash, Instacart announce holiday deals
EV charging stations in a Meijer parking lot.
Nonfood & Pharmacy
As Meijer works to increase EV-charging reach, retailers are starting to see benefits
As Meijer works to increase EV-charging reach, retailers are starting to see benefits
A CVS storefront
Executive Moves
CVS makes deal with Glenview Capital, adds four board seats
CVS makes deal with Glenview Capital, adds four board seats
SNAP sign
Legislation & Regulatory News
SNAP likely to take a hit under Trump
SNAP likely to take a hit under Trump
A Walmart sign on a Walmart store.
Finance
Walmart reports strong third quarter thanks to food unit volume growth milestone
Walmart reports strong third quarter thanks to food unit volume growth milestone