Walmart dominates private label awards

The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) showcased products within its “Salute to Excellence Awards” at the group’s annual trade show in Rosemont, Ill. Monday.

The awards recognize food and nonfood products introduced within the last year by supermarkets, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience stores, online retailers, wholesalers, and other outlets.

Walmart came away with the most awards, winning a total of 18.

Half of the products honored came from the big-box retailer’s Bettergoods line, including Ricotta and Lemon Ravioli; Cheesy Spinach Potatoes au Gratin; Salted Caramel Pistachio Ice Cream; Pineapple Upside Down Cake Greek Yogurt; Hibiscus Glaze with Grape Must; Spicy Pineapple Habanero BBQ Sauce; Strawberry Champagne Vinaigrette Salad Dressing; Raspberry, Cardamom & Rose Fruit Spread; and Extra Creamy Oatmilk.

The trade floor at the show featured a wide variety of products ranging from freeze-dried fruit to soft baked treats for dogs.

