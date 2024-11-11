Sponsored By

Walmart drops its holiday Bettergoods products

New seasonal products include dye-free sprinkles, gluten-free muffin mix, and holiday candy

Supermarket News Staff

November 11, 2024

A package of Bettergoods Sleigh Ride Mix
Walmart launched its discount private label brand Bettergoods in April.Walmart

Walmart has announced holiday products for its discount private label line Bettergoods, launched in April.

Walmart said it is the largest private label brand the company has released in two decades “and the fastest food private brand Walmart has brought to market, highlighting the speed with which Walmart can brain trend and innovation to market at scale.”

Most of the retailer’s holiday items are priced under $5 and include products like:

  • Sweet and Spicy Fruit Spreads & Pepper Jellies: Each pepper jelly is made with real jalapeno or habanero peppers

  • Comforting Gluten Free Muffin Mixes: Gluten free muffin mixes available in Apple Cinnamon and Pumpkin Spice

  • Delectable Holiday Candy: Candy and chocolate offerings include Holiday Chocolate Truffles, Peppermint Bark, Sleigh Ride Mix and Luxury Selection Belgian Cookies

  • Festive Dye-free sprinkles: The dye-free sprinkles available in Blue Winter and Classic Holiday blends and a Holiday Multicolor Variety in addition to Holiday Sanding Sugar, all made without synthetic colors

