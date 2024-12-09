Sponsored By

Walmart, Target launch two fastest-growing private-label brands

Report: More consumers purchased private label to save money, but three-quarters said quality lags name-brand competitors

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

December 9, 2024

Private-label goods
Walmart’s Bettergoods and Target’s Dealworthy were the two fastest-growing private-label brands on the market for the year.Getty Images

Private-label brands continued to prosper in 2024 with almost every U.S. household purchasing at least one private-label grocery item, according to a new report by data analytics firm Numerator. 

The firm’s Private Label Trends report revealed that Walmart’s Bettergoods and Target’s Dealworthy were the two fastest-growing private-label brands on the market for the year. 

The two brands, both of which were launched in 2024, increased their sales volume by more than 200%. That’s followed by Target’s Bullseye’s Playground at 109%, Aldi’s Choceur at 83%, and Dollar Tree’s B Pure at 75%. 

The report noted that Aldi maintained the largest private-label presence with the category making up 80% of its overall sales volume. Trader Joe’s came in 2nd place at 70%, followed by Costco at 35%, Sam’s Club at 34%, HEB at 34%, Walmart at 31%, Lowe’s at 30%, Dollar Tree at 29%, Kroger at 28%, Home Depot at 25%, Target at 25%, and Amazon at 3%.

Forty-two percent of consumers said they bought private-label products in 2024 to save money. 

And although 59% said private-label brands provide “above-average value for their price,” only 27% believe they are as good as their name-brand competitors.

About the Author

Timothy Inklebarger

Timothy Inklebarger

Editor

Timothy Inklebarger is an editor with Supermarket News. 

