Costco pulls over 10K units of eggs after recall

Two fresh products sold at Costco have been recently recalled, including over 10,000 units of 24-count organic, pasture-raised eggs. Cucumbers sold at the warehouse retailer have also been recalled..

Handsome Brook Farms voluntarily recalled eggs sold under the Kirkland Signature brand on Nov. 27 because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The company distributed the eggs to 25 Costco stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

No illnesses have been reported.

The recall applies only to units with Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan. 5, 2025.

The company initiated the recall after discovering that eggs intended for other uses were packaged and distributed in retail packaging.

Handsome Brook Farms is implementing additional supply chain controls and retraining to prevent a recurrence.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, or others with weakened immune systems. It can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever over a 72-hour period.

SunFed Produce is pulling contaminated cucumbers from 26 states due to Salmonella contamination. The cucumbers were sold by multiple retailers including Costco, Walmart, and Wegmans.The FDA also announced the recall of vegetable medley products and organic whole carrots because of possible E. coli contamination. Both recalls were issued over the weekend.

The contaminated cucumbers have been linked to 68 illnesses and 18 hospitalizations.

The FDA stated that the vegetable medley and carrots could contain Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting. The incubation period for this strain can range from 24 hours to as long as 10 days.

Grocers have been on constant alert over the last few months as recalls have become more frequent in the U.S. Almost 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken was recalled in October, and Boar’s Head pulled 7 million pounds of deli meat in July due to a Listeria contamination that killed 10 and hospitalized dozens more.