Sponsored By

Costco pulls over 10K units of eggs after recall

Cucumbers, carrots, and vegetable medley products also recalled over the holiday weekend

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

December 2, 2024

2 Min Read
Cartons of organic eggs.
Handsome Brook Farms voluntarily recalled eggs sold under the Kirkland Signature brand on Nov. 27.Getty Images

Two fresh products sold at Costco have been recently recalled, including over 10,000 units of 24-count organic, pasture-raised eggs. Cucumbers sold at the warehouse retailer have also been recalled..

Handsome Brook Farms voluntarily recalled eggs sold under the Kirkland Signature brand on Nov. 27 because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The company distributed the eggs to 25 Costco stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

No illnesses have been reported.

The recall applies only to units with Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan. 5, 2025.

The company initiated the recall after discovering that eggs intended for other uses were packaged and distributed in retail packaging.

Handsome Brook Farms is implementing additional supply chain controls and retraining to prevent a recurrence.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, or others with weakened immune systems. It can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever over a 72-hour period.

SunFed Produce is pulling contaminated cucumbers from 26 states due to Salmonella contamination. The cucumbers were sold by multiple retailers including Costco, Walmart, and Wegmans.The FDA also announced the recall of vegetable medley products and organic whole carrots because of possible E. coli contamination. Both recalls were issued over the weekend.

The contaminated cucumbers have been linked to 68 illnesses and 18 hospitalizations.

The FDA stated that the vegetable medley and carrots could contain Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting. The incubation period for this strain can range from 24 hours to as long as 10 days.

Grocers have been on constant alert over the last few months as recalls have become more frequent in the U.S. Almost 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken was recalled in October, and Boar’s Head pulled 7 million pounds of deli meat in July due to a Listeria contamination that killed 10 and hospitalized dozens more. 

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon delivers a keynote address during CES 2024 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
Grocery Trends & Data
Walmart CEO: Expect food inflation to still be an issue in 2025
Walmart CEO: Expect food inflation to still be an issue in 2025
Headshots of various Weis Markets employees
Executive Moves
Weis Markets makes executive promotions, including Fresh Merchandising
Weis Markets makes executive promotions, including Fresh Merchandising
Picadeli salad
Grocery Technology
Salad bar bandits, you’re on notice
Salad bar bandits, you’re on notice
Hands holding a burger
Foodservice at Retail
Why grocery stores are starting to look like quick-service restaurants
Why grocery stores are starting to look like quick-service restaurants
Grocery basket with gifts
Grocery Marketing
With Black Friday over, grocers focus on holiday deals
With Black Friday over, grocers focus on holiday deals