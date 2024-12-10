Sponsored By

Sam’s Club, Sprouts Farmers Market part of gyro kit recall

Recalled cucumbers in the tzatziki sauce could cause salmonella

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

December 10, 2024

1 Min Read
The front of a Sprouts store.
A pair of gyro meal kits has been recalled due to the possibility of salmonella contamination.Heather Lalley

A pair of gyro meal kits has been recalled due to the possibility of salmonella contamination.

Balian Farms' recall of cucumbers due to potential health risks from salmonella has caused Fresh Creative Foods to voluntarily recall its Beef & Lamb Gyro Sandwich Express Meal Kits, with use-by dates ranging from Dec. 24, 2024, to Jan. 6, 2025.

The product was distributed to Sam’s Club nationwide.

Fresh Creative Foods has stopped using cucumbers from the supplier.

Select lots of gyro family kits were also pulled from Sprouts Farmers Markets after supplier Reser’s Fine Foods alerted the grocer to a potential salmonella contamination in the cucumbers used in the tzatziki sauce.

The product was distributed to Sprouts stores in 24 states and has use-by dates of Dec. 29, 2024, through Jan. 7, 2025.

No illnesses have been reported in either case.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Sprouts and other grocery retailers are also at the center of a raw milk product warning issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Raw Farm LLC issued a voluntary recall of its raw milk and cream products due to multiple detections of the H5 bird flu virus in the company’s milk and dairy cows.

Related:5 things: Food recalls aren’t on the rise—but social media is

Read more about:

Sam's ClubSprouts Farmers Market

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

The Oregon decision was released less than an hour before a decision was expected to be handed down in a similar antitrust case in Washington.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kroger, Albertsons long-pending $24.6B merger blocked by Oregon and Washington courts
Kroger, Albertsons long-pending $24.6B merger blocked by Oregon and Washington courts
Police place bullet casing markers in Midtown Manhattan where United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot on Dec. 4.
Company News
CVS, other health insurers take down executive images from websites following UnitedHealthcare CEO killing
CVS, other health insurers take down executive images from websites following UnitedHealthcare CEO killing
Walgreens exterior
Mergers & Acquisitions
Walgreens reportedly in talks to sell to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners
Walgreens reportedly in talks to sell to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners
An overhead view of a UNFI truck.
Finance
UNFI sees positive results of greater efficiency during strong Q1
UNFI sees positive results of greater efficiency during strong Q1
Tom Henry of Schunck Market
Executive Moves
Schnuck Markets promotes Tom Henry to chief data and information officer
Schnuck Markets promotes Tom Henry to chief data and information officer