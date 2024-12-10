Sam’s Club, Sprouts Farmers Market part of gyro kit recall

A pair of gyro meal kits has been recalled due to the possibility of salmonella contamination.

Balian Farms' recall of cucumbers due to potential health risks from salmonella has caused Fresh Creative Foods to voluntarily recall its Beef & Lamb Gyro Sandwich Express Meal Kits, with use-by dates ranging from Dec. 24, 2024, to Jan. 6, 2025.

The product was distributed to Sam’s Club nationwide.

Fresh Creative Foods has stopped using cucumbers from the supplier.

Select lots of gyro family kits were also pulled from Sprouts Farmers Markets after supplier Reser’s Fine Foods alerted the grocer to a potential salmonella contamination in the cucumbers used in the tzatziki sauce.

The product was distributed to Sprouts stores in 24 states and has use-by dates of Dec. 29, 2024, through Jan. 7, 2025.

No illnesses have been reported in either case.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Sprouts and other grocery retailers are also at the center of a raw milk product warning issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Raw Farm LLC issued a voluntary recall of its raw milk and cream products due to multiple detections of the H5 bird flu virus in the company’s milk and dairy cows.

