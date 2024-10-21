Walmart, Target, and other food retailers deal with frozen waffle recall

Grocery retailers including Walmart, Target, Publix, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, and Tops were busy disposing of multiple varieties of frozen waffles over the weekend following a voluntary recall by Oak Brook, Ill.-based TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

A regular inspection of TreeHouse Foods’ manufacturing facility discovered evidence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Friday. Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious infections in some people.

TreeHouse Foods distributes frozen waffles to several grocers across the country, and the pull involves over 650 different boxes of product.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products.

A complete list of the products impacted can be found here.

This is the second major Listeria-related recall over the past two weeks. It follows the most-fatal Listeria outbreak in over a decade earlier this summer, which was linked to Boar’s Head deli meats. That outbreak killed 10 and hospitalized dozens more.

Earlier this month, BrucePac, based in Durant, Okla., recalled over 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry items distributed to grocers including H-E-B, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, Aldi, and Hy-Vee.

In late July, Sarasota, Fla.-based meat company Boar’s Head recalled 7 million pounds of deli meat due to a Listeria contamination that claimed 10 lives. It led to Boar’s Head permanently closing its Jarratt, Va., plant. The company also announced it would no longer produce liverwurst products.