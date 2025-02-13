Sponsored By

Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Costco, and others caught in tuna recallWalmart, Trader Joe’s, Costco, and others caught in tuna recall

For Walmart, it’s the second major recall since December

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

February 13, 2025

2 Min Read
An open can of tuna.
Tri-Union Seafoods voluntarily recalled select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B, and Trader Joe’s brand names in 27 states.Shutterstock

Walmart, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s, Costco, Kroger, and other grocers have been hit by a tuna recall spanning more than half the country.

Tri-Union Seafoods voluntarily recalled select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B, and Trader Joe’s brand names in 27 states, according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The tuna was also shipped to Publix, Harris Teeter, Safeway, and independent retailer locations.

Tri-Union Seafoods was notified by its supplier that the “easy open” pull-tab can lid on certain products had a manufacturing defect that could compromise the integrity of the product seal, especially over time, causing it to leak or become contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, which can cause botulism

No illnesses have been reported.

Botulism is a life-threatening disease caused by the ingestion of a potent neurotoxin produced during the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria. The neurotoxin is among the most toxic substances known, and even microscopic amounts can cause illness.

Here is a breakdown of the affected tuna products:

  • H-E-B label in Texas

  • Trader Joe’s label in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin

  • Genova 7-ounce cans sold at Costco in Florida and Georgia

  • Genova 5-ounce cans sold at Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas

  • Van Camp’s label at Walmart stores and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida, and New Jersey

This is the second major recall in as many weeks for Walmart, which had to pull ready-to-eat 12-ounce Marketside Broccoli Florets from stores across 20 states. The FDA increased the risk level for the broccoli recall to its highest level, stating it may cause “serious” or “fatal” illness due to potential Listeria contamination.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

A headshot of Bryant Harris
Executive Moves
Rite Aid names new CMO Bryant Harris, former Wakefern exec
Rite Aid names new CMO Bryant Harris, former Wakefern exec
A Walgreens sign
Legislation & Regulatory News
Walgreens to appeal $988M ruling in Covid test dispute
Walgreens to appeal $988M ruling in Covid test dispute
The front of a Dollar Tree store.
New Stores
Dollar Tree moves to acquire 148 Party City stores
Dollar Tree moves to acquire 148 Party City stores
A Walmart store exterior
Finance
Walmart to lay off or relocate 827 workers
Walmart to lay off or relocate 827 workers
Egg prices in Jersey City
Consumer Trends
Supermarket inflation outpaced restaurants last month
Supermarket inflation outpaced restaurants last month