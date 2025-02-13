Walmart, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s, Costco, Kroger, and other grocers have been hit by a tuna recall spanning more than half the country.

Tri-Union Seafoods voluntarily recalled select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B, and Trader Joe’s brand names in 27 states, according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The tuna was also shipped to Publix, Harris Teeter, Safeway, and independent retailer locations.

Tri-Union Seafoods was notified by its supplier that the “easy open” pull-tab can lid on certain products had a manufacturing defect that could compromise the integrity of the product seal, especially over time, causing it to leak or become contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, which can cause botulism

No illnesses have been reported.

Botulism is a life-threatening disease caused by the ingestion of a potent neurotoxin produced during the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria. The neurotoxin is among the most toxic substances known, and even microscopic amounts can cause illness.

Here is a breakdown of the affected tuna products:

H-E-B label in Texas

Trader Joe’s label in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin

Genova 7-ounce cans sold at Costco in Florida and Georgia

Genova 5-ounce cans sold at Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas

Van Camp’s label at Walmart stores and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida, and New Jersey

This is the second major recall in as many weeks for Walmart, which had to pull ready-to-eat 12-ounce Marketside Broccoli Florets from stores across 20 states. The FDA increased the risk level for the broccoli recall to its highest level, stating it may cause “serious” or “fatal” illness due to potential Listeria contamination.