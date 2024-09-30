Sponsored By

California CVS workers could be headed for a strike over contract negotiations

The pharmacy chain says it has met five times with union officials since contract expired in June

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

September 30, 2024

Union contracts for UFCW workers expired in June.
CVS Pharmacy workers represented by United Food and Commercial Workers 770 in California have voted in favor of authorizing their bargaining team to call for an unfair labor practice strike over contract negotiations, the union said Monday.

UFCW workers said in a press release that contract negotiations with the pharmacy chain began in May but noted that CVS’s offer proposals “grossly underestimate our value and their wealth” and that the retailer has engaged in “multiple labor violations.”

The union contracts for UFCW workers expired in June. 

UFCW locals in California filed unfair labor practice complaints with the National Labor Relations Board in August, alleging that CVS engaged in unlawful surveillance of workers, retaliation for union activity, and prohibiting employees from engaging in union activity. 

“Because of these multiple ULP violations, CVS members have been prevented from getting the contract that they deserve and voted ‘yes’ to authorize their bargaining committee to call for an unfair labor practice strike at any time should one become necessary,” the union said in the press release.

CVS said in an email to Supermarket News that it has conducted five negotiation sessions with UFCW since the contract expired and has made progress on finalizing a contract.

Tentative agreements include:

  • “Store associates and shift supervisors will qualify to earn Top Rate after five years of service. Currently, store associates need six years of service to qualify for Top Rate.”

  • “Pharmacy technicians, inventory specialists, and lead technicians will qualify for Top Rate after five years of service. Currently, those positions must be in the job classification for five years, regardless of years of service. This means any colleague in those positions who have at least five years of service will qualify for Top Rate.”

CVS said the retailer has contingency plans in place for stores to remain operational in case the union decides to strike.

“There’s more to do, but we’re committed to working together. We look forward to reconvening with UFCW to continue negotiations and hope to finalize an agreement soon,” Amy Thibault, lead director of external communications at CVS Health, said in an email. 

