California Rite Aid union workers ratify new contract

The new contract affects 3,500 Rite Aid workers in Southern California

Chloe Riley, Executive Editor

November 25, 2024

Exterior of a Rite Aid with UFCW 770 members
The new contract means significant wage increases for all workers.UFCW 770

Rite Aid union workers from Southern California have officially ratified a new contract with the Camp Hill, Pa.-based pharmacy retailer.

Members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals  8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442 voted to ratify a new three-year contract with Rite Aid on Sunday. The agreement was reached after months of negotiations and active participation from thousands of pharmacists, pharmacy clerks, and technicians in Southern California, UFCW said in a press release. 

“After countless hours at the bargaining table, the hard-working UFCW members stood together for their families and each other and won a strong contract,” said the seven UFCW Locals in a statement.

Rite Aid did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

The new contract includes:

  • Significant wage increases each year of the contract for all workers. Initial increases will be retroactive to July 21, 2024

  • New longevity rates at 10 and 15 years

  • Protection of health care and pension benefits. Rite Aid has agreed to fully fund all health care and pension benefits with no changes for the duration of the contract

  • Protections to full-time and part-time guaranteed hours that the company tried to reduce

  • Elimination of lunch waiver practice

The contract will go into effect immediately for over 3,500 pharmacy workers in Rite Aid locations across Southern California. 

