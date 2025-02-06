Sponsored By

Colorado King Soopers workers launch strikeColorado King Soopers workers launch strike

Union alleges unfair labor practices in kicking off two-week action at 77 stores

Mark Hamstra

February 6, 2025

2 Min Read
The exterior of a King Soopers
The union alleges several unfair labor practices at the Kroger-owned chain, including interrogating and surveilling union members.Shutterstock

Workers at several King Soopers locations in Colorado launched a strike against the Kroger-owned chain on Thursday, citing unfair labor practices. As previously reported, members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 voted last month to stage a two-week strike as they continue to negotiate under an expired contract.

The union alleges several unfair labor practices at the Kroger-owned chain, including interrogating and surveilling union members, refusing to provide information needed for contract negotiations, threatening union members for wearing union buttons and clothing, and using $8 million in retiree health benefits to pay for wage increases for active workers.

In a statement provided to Supermarket News on Thursday, King Soopers refuted the allegations and called the strike “premature,” noting that the National Labor Relations Board had not yet ruled on the union’s complaints. The retailer also said the stores would remain open during the strike with modified hours. 

Leading up to the strike

  • Negotiations began last October on contracts that expired this January

  • King Soopers shared its “last, best, and final offer” with the union on Jan. 16, proposing a new, four-year contract with wage increases of $4.50 per hour for top-rate employees over the life of the contract

  • UFCW Local 7 members in the Denver area and in Parker, Bloomfield, and Boulder, Colo., voted to authorize a strike in votes that took place on Jan. 29 and 30. The union represents 10,000 workers at those 77 stores

  • UFCW Local 7 workers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo have also voted to authorize a strike in votes that took place Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, although the union has not yet announced a strike at those locations. Another four Kroger-owned City Market stores have not yet voted on a strike

  • UFCW 3000 in the Puget Sound area in Washington, which represents workers at both Albertsons and Kroger-owned stores in that region, said this week it would send union staff to Denver to support the Colorado strike

Related:Trump hobbles NLRB on same day Whole Foods votes to join union

In their own words: “This is not about wages”

“The union’s call for a strike is not about wages, healthcare, or pensions. It is based on allegations we believe lack merit and have yet to be validated by the NLRB or any court. We are deeply concerned for our associates, who are being misled into a work stoppage that doesn’t serve their best interests.” —Joe Kelley, president, King Soopers

Read more about:

KrogerThe Kroger Co.King Soopers

About the Author

Mark Hamstra

Mark Hamstra

Mark Hamstra is a freelance business writer with experience covering a range of topics and industries, including food and mass retailing, the restaurant industry, direct/mobile marketing, and technology. Before becoming a freelance business journalist, Mark spent 13 years at Supermarket News, most recently as Content Director, where he was involved in all areas of editorial planning and production for print and online. Earlier in his career he also worked as a reporter and editor at other business publications, including Financial Technology, Direct Marketing News, Nation’s Restaurant News and Drug Store News.

See more from Mark Hamstra
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

A red carpet rolling up with the letters DEI on it
Company News
Retailer DEI backlash: Where do we go from here?
Retailer DEI backlash: Where do we go from here?
The handle of a Dollar General shopping cart.
Executive Moves
Dollar General promotes Steve Deckard and Tracy Herrmann
Dollar General promotes Steve Deckard and Tracy Herrmann
An Ingles store exterior
Finance
Ingles’ Q1 sales fall 13% following Hurricane Helene
Ingles’ Q1 sales fall 13% following Hurricane Helene
Colorful produce selection at a grocery store
Fresh Produce
A recipe for greater produce safety
A recipe for greater produce safety
Bin of spoiled fruits and vegetables
Fresh Produce
A war against produce waste
A war against produce waste