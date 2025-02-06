Workers at several King Soopers locations in Colorado launched a strike against the Kroger-owned chain on Thursday, citing unfair labor practices. As previously reported, members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 voted last month to stage a two-week strike as they continue to negotiate under an expired contract.

The union alleges several unfair labor practices at the Kroger-owned chain, including interrogating and surveilling union members, refusing to provide information needed for contract negotiations, threatening union members for wearing union buttons and clothing, and using $8 million in retiree health benefits to pay for wage increases for active workers.

In a statement provided to Supermarket News on Thursday, King Soopers refuted the allegations and called the strike “premature,” noting that the National Labor Relations Board had not yet ruled on the union’s complaints. The retailer also said the stores would remain open during the strike with modified hours.

Leading up to the strike

Negotiations began last October on contracts that expired this January

King Soopers shared its “last, best, and final offer” with the union on Jan. 16, proposing a new, four-year contract with wage increases of $4.50 per hour for top-rate employees over the life of the contract

UFCW Local 7 members in the Denver area and in Parker, Bloomfield, and Boulder, Colo., voted to authorize a strike in votes that took place on Jan. 29 and 30. The union represents 10,000 workers at those 77 stores

UFCW Local 7 workers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo have also voted to authorize a strike in votes that took place Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, although the union has not yet announced a strike at those locations. Another four Kroger-owned City Market stores have not yet voted on a strike

UFCW 3000 in the Puget Sound area in Washington, which represents workers at both Albertsons and Kroger-owned stores in that region, said this week it would send union staff to Denver to support the Colorado strike

In their own words: “This is not about wages”

“The union’s call for a strike is not about wages, healthcare, or pensions. It is based on allegations we believe lack merit and have yet to be validated by the NLRB or any court. We are deeply concerned for our associates, who are being misled into a work stoppage that doesn’t serve their best interests.” —Joe Kelley, president, King Soopers