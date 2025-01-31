Sponsored By

Top earners to make more than $30 per hour, as strike threat looms

Mark Hamstra

January 31, 2025

Costco is raising wages as a strike looms.
Costco Wholesale is raising wages for hourly employees to more than $30 per hour for most store workers, according to reports. The move comes as the company faces calls for a nationwide strike by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents about 18,000 Costco workers in five states, or about 8% of its total U.S. workforce. A spokesperson for Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco could not be reached for comment.

Biggest news for grocery?

Teamsters members just days ago voted to authorize a strike, rejecting proposals from the company that the union said did not adequately reflect Costco’s record profitability last year. The strike was slated to begin as soon as Saturday, one day after the contract was scheduled to expire.

A spokesperson for the Teamsters told Supermarket News that the union had resumed bargaining with Costco on Thursday after the previous round of talks ended without an agreement. In addition to wage increases, the union is also seeking improvements to retirement benefits, seniority pay, paid family leave, bereavement policies, and safeguards against surveillance.

By the numbers

• Costco is increasing the hourly wages for its top nonunion employees by $1 per hour each year for the next three years, according to a memo obtained by Reuters. Pay would increase to $30.20 per hour in the first year

• The lowest scale of workers would receive an increase of 50 cents per hour, to $20, according to Reuters

• In fiscal 2024, Costco reported a 17% increase in net income, to about $7.4 billion, compared to the preceding year; sales increased 5%, to $249.6 billion

• Costco also reported that its selling, general, and administrative expenses increased six basis points in fiscal 2024, which it attributed in part to wage increases effective in 2023 and 2024

In their own words

“Don’t be fooled by Costco’s fake generosity. There are still 18,000 unionized workers who know their worth and are demanding it.” — Matt McQuaid, spokesman, Teamsters Department of Strategic Initiatives

About the Author

Mark Hamstra

Mark Hamstra is a freelance business writer with experience covering a range of topics and industries, including food and mass retailing, the restaurant industry, direct/mobile marketing, and technology. Before becoming a freelance business journalist, Mark spent 13 years at Supermarket News, most recently as Content Director, where he was involved in all areas of editorial planning and production for print and online. Earlier in his career he also worked as a reporter and editor at other business publications, including Financial Technology, Direct Marketing News, Nation’s Restaurant News and Drug Store News.

