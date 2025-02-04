Costco, Teamsters avoid strike, reach tentative contract agreementCostco, Teamsters avoid strike, reach tentative contract agreement
Teamsters spokesman Matthew McQuaid confirmed the agreement, which now must be approved by members
February 4, 2025
Costco Wholesale and the Teamsters union have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, avoiding a strike, the union confirmed Tuesday.
“The Costco Teamsters National Negotiating Committee has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract. Additional details will be shared soon. The tentative agreement will be presented to the membership for a vote. Stay tuned,” the Teamsters said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
Teamsters spokesman Matthew McQuaid confirmed the agreement, which awaits approval by members. McQuaid said details of the agreement would not be available until members have a chance to review them and vote.
A spokesperson for Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco could not be reached for comment.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents about 18,000 Costco workers in five states, or about 8% of its total U.S. workforce. Overall, Costco has 219,000 U.S. employees and 617 U.S. stores.
On Jan. 20, Costco Teamsters members voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike if a new three-year contract agreement wasn’t reached by midnight on Jan. 31, when the current contract expired.
Eighty-five percent of the union workers approved the strike, and the union said the overwhelming vote resulted from Costco’s failure to present a contract “that reflects the company’s record-breaking profits.” Costco’s revenue rose 5% to $254 billion in its most recent fiscal year, which ended Sept. 1. The company reported net income of $7.36 billion—double its profit in 2019.
Last week, Costco also announced it would raise wages for hourly employees to more than $30 per hour for most store workers. It’s unclear if that move helped avert a strike. The Teamsters had been lobbying for wage increases as well as improvements to retirement benefits, seniority pay, paid family leave, bereavement policies, and safeguards against surveillance.
