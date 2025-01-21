Sponsored By

Costco workers in five states move to strikeCostco workers in five states move to strike

Teamsters union says they want a contract the reflects the retailer’s record-breaking profits

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

January 21, 2025

2 Min Read
The front of a Costco store.
Eighty-five percent of the union workers approved to strike.Getty Images

Costco Teamsters, representing 18,000 workers across five states, have authorized a strike, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced on Sunday. Eighty-five percent of the union workers approved the strike, and the union said the overwhelming vote resulted from Costco’s failure to present a contract “that reflects the company’s record-breaking profits.” 

Biggest news for grocery?

The move follows some progress made about two weeks ago, according to the union, but the two sides remain “far apart on economic issues,” the union said in a press release. The Teamsters say Costco had a 135% increase in profits in 2024, and they want a cut of that profit. In addition to a fair wage increase and improvements to retirement benefits, the union also wants seniority pay, paid family leave, bereavement policies, sick time, and safeguards against surveillance.

Costco has not responded to a request for comment.

By the numbers

  • The union’s contract with Costco officially expires on Jan. 31

  • Practice pickets were organized in Hayward, Calif.; Sumner, Wash.; San Diego; and Long Island, N.Y., last week

  • The Teamsters covered by the Costco national contract represent up to 8% of the 219,000 workers in 616 Costco stores

  • The Issaquah, Wash.-based retailer also set records during the first quarter of 2025. Net sales increased 7.5% year-over-year, reaching $60.99 billion, and comparable sales in the U.S. were 7.2% higher than in Q1 2024, excluding the effects of gas prices and foreign exchange

  • Costco opened its 897th warehouse during the quarter and achieved the highest-ever opening-day sales of $2.9 million

  • Last year, Costco raised membership dues for the first time since 2017. On Sept. 1, the basic membership fee rose to $65 per year, while Costco’s Executive Membership increased to $130 annually

Related:King Soopers, City Market workers could vote to strike after contract talks break down

In their own words

“Our members have spoken loud and clear—Costco must deliver a fair contract, or they’ll be held accountable. From day one, we’ve told Costco that our members won’t work a day past Jan. 31 without a historic, industry-leading agreement.” —Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien

 

Read more about:

Costco

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

The exterior of a Walgreens store
Legislation & Regulatory News
U.S. DOJ jabs Walgreens with opioid lawsuit
U.S. DOJ jabs Walgreens with opioid lawsuit
A Wahlburgers restaurant
Foodservice at Retail
Hy-Vee cancels its Wahlburgers order
Hy-Vee cancels its Wahlburgers order
NRF Big Show 2025
Grocery Technology
VIDEO: New tech takes center stage at NRF’s Big Show 2025
VIDEO: New tech takes center stage at NRF’s Big Show 2025
A King Soopers sign in front of a store.
Retail Labor
King Soopers, City Market workers could vote to strike after contract talks break down
King Soopers, City Market workers could vote to strike after contract talks break down
Sponsored Content
Now available: Allergen-Reducing cat food
Now available: Allergen-Reducing cat food