Costco Teamsters, representing 18,000 workers across five states, have authorized a strike, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced on Sunday. Eighty-five percent of the union workers approved the strike, and the union said the overwhelming vote resulted from Costco’s failure to present a contract “that reflects the company’s record-breaking profits.”

Biggest news for grocery?

The move follows some progress made about two weeks ago, according to the union, but the two sides remain “far apart on economic issues,” the union said in a press release. The Teamsters say Costco had a 135% increase in profits in 2024, and they want a cut of that profit. In addition to a fair wage increase and improvements to retirement benefits, the union also wants seniority pay, paid family leave, bereavement policies, sick time, and safeguards against surveillance.

Costco has not responded to a request for comment.

By the numbers

The union’s contract with Costco officially expires on Jan. 31

Practice pickets were organized in Hayward, Calif.; Sumner, Wash.; San Diego; and Long Island, N.Y., last week

The Teamsters covered by the Costco national contract represent up to 8% of the 219,000 workers in 616 Costco stores

The Issaquah, Wash.-based retailer also set records during the first quarter of 2025. Net sales increased 7.5% year-over-year, reaching $60.99 billion, and comparable sales in the U.S. were 7.2% higher than in Q1 2024, excluding the effects of gas prices and foreign exchange

Costco opened its 897th warehouse during the quarter and achieved the highest-ever opening-day sales of $2.9 million

Last year, Costco raised membership dues for the first time since 2017. On Sept. 1, the basic membership fee rose to $65 per year, while Costco’s Executive Membership increased to $130 annually

In their own words

“Our members have spoken loud and clear—Costco must deliver a fair contract, or they’ll be held accountable. From day one, we’ve told Costco that our members won’t work a day past Jan. 31 without a historic, industry-leading agreement.” —Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien