CVS reaches contract agreement with California pharmacy workers
The new contract includes wage increases and additional healthcare benefits for about 7,000 workers
November 12, 2024
CVS Health has reached a contract agreement with eight UFCW local unions in California. The unions had reached a tentative deal with the pharmacy giant in October following a three-day strike by workers at seven California pharmacies.
The three-year contract includes a pay increase for all employees, with additional increases for workers with five-plus, 10-plus, and 15-plus years of service. The contract also increases the amount of money that the Woonsocket, R.I.-based retailer contributes toward the cost of health insurance for those enrolled in company-sponsored health insurance options, as well as guaranteeing health benefits for those employees who are in a union-managed health plan.
“After months of good-faith negotiations, we’ve aligned on a comprehensive benefit proposal that supports our colleagues’ physical, financial, and professional health,” a CVS spokeswoman told Supermarket News. “We’re proud of our long-standing, productive relationship with the UFCW and we look forward to continuing to work with them moving forward.”
The unions released the following statement:
“Today, by ratifying this contract, CVS workers have secured significant wage increases for all workers, more secure staffing levels, and a more affordable healthcare plan for members who were struggling with the high cost of the company’s health plan.”
The contract goes into effect immediately for some 7,000 pharmacy workers in CVS locations across California.
Read more about:CVS HealthCVS
About the Author
You May Also Like