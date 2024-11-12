Sponsored By

CVS reaches contract agreement with California pharmacy workers

The new contract includes wage increases and additional healthcare benefits for about 7,000 workers

Chloe Riley, Executive Editor

November 12, 2024

1 Min Read
People walk outside a CVS store
The three-year contract includes a pay increase for all employees, with additional increases for workers with five-plus, 10-plus, and 15-plus years of service. Mario Tama | Getty Images

CVS Health has reached a contract agreement with eight UFCW local unions in California. The unions had reached a tentative deal with the pharmacy giant in October following a three-day strike by workers at seven California pharmacies.

The three-year contract  includes a pay increase for all employees, with additional increases for workers with five-plus, 10-plus, and 15-plus years of service. The contract also increases the amount of money that the Woonsocket, R.I.-based retailer contributes toward the cost of health insurance for those enrolled in company-sponsored health insurance options, as well as guaranteeing health benefits for those employees who are in a union-managed health plan.

“After months of good-faith negotiations, we’ve aligned on a comprehensive benefit proposal that supports our colleagues’ physical, financial, and professional health,” a CVS spokeswoman told Supermarket News. “We’re proud of our long-standing, productive relationship with the UFCW and we look forward to continuing to work with them moving forward.”

The unions released the following statement:

“Today, by ratifying this contract, CVS workers have secured significant wage increases for all workers, more secure staffing levels, and a more affordable healthcare plan for members who were struggling with the high cost of the company’s health plan.”

Related:2024 Retail Visitation Trends and 2025 Outlook

The contract goes into effect immediately for some 7,000 pharmacy workers in CVS locations across California.

Read more about:

CVS HealthCVS

About the Author

Chloe Riley

Chloe Riley

Executive Editor, Supermarket News

Chloe Riley is the Executive Editor of Supermarket News, which delivers the ultimate in competitive business intelligence, news and information for executives in the food retail and grocery industry. A graduate of the School of Journalism at Columbia College Chicago, Chloe previously served as a Digital Strategist at SEO firm Profound Strategy, Associate Editor at B2B hospitality mag HOTELS Magazine, as well as CEO of her own digital strategy company, Chlowe. She lives in Woodstock, Illinois. 

Email her at [email protected], or reach out on LinkedIn and say hi. 

See more from Chloe Riley
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Meat
USDA awards $140M in grants to help lower food prices
USDA awards $140M in grants to help lower food prices
The front of a Stop & Shop store.
Grocery Technology
Ahold Delhaize USA stores crippled by cybersecurity issues
Ahold Delhaize USA stores crippled by cybersecurity issues
Headshot of Scott Schmadeke
Executive Moves
BJ’s Wholesale Club names new COO, Scott Schmadeke
BJ’s Wholesale Club names new COO, Scott Schmadeke
Stew Leonard's storefront
Grocery Technology
Stew Leonard’s now on Uber Eats
Stew Leonard’s now on Uber Eats
Exterior of a Foxtrot
New Stores
Foxtrot reopening Fulton Market location
Foxtrot reopening Fulton Market location