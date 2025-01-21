Sponsored By

King Soopers, City Market workers could vote to strike after contract talks break down

Union says Kroger-owned retailers failed to meet on several concerns

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

January 21, 2025

A King Soopers sign in front of a store.
The contracts were originally set to expire on Jan. 5, but both the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 7 and Kroger, which owns King Soopers and City Market, agreed to extend the deadline to Jan. 16. King Soopers

Contract negotiations have broken off between King Soopers, City Market workers in the Denver area, and Kroger, the union representing the workers announced on Jan. 17.

The contracts were originally set to expire on Jan. 5, but both the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 7 and Kroger, which owns King Soopers and City Market, agreed to extend the deadline to Jan. 16. Negotiation sessions went into the night on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, but ultimately resulted in a "last, best, and final" concessionary offer, according to the union.

With the contract now expired, this could lead to a strike, and a vote could be held on Monday. Neither UFCW Local 7 nor Kroger has responded to a request for comment. The union stated that negotiations failed to address several concerns, including: 

  • No action to address staffing issues at stores

  • Kroger pulling more than $25 million from health care plans for active workers and retirees to fund wage increases

  • Potential cuts to health care benefits, both immediate and future

  • Elimination of seniority-based scheduling

  • Lack of clear pathways to full-time employment

  • Some workers facing wage cuts, while others receive only minor wage increases

  • The company’s ability to outsource union jobs

Sometimes, when labor and retailers are negotiating a new contract, an extension is agreed upon because both sides have made positive progress. However, this might not have been the case here.

It all worked out before

When the two sides reached a deal three years ago following a 10-day strike, the terms were historic. Some workers received raises of $5.99 per hour, the largest wage increase ever negotiated by a UFCW local chapter for grocery workers, according to the union. That contract also protected pension benefits and required Kroger to pay a higher share of healthcare costs for workers. New in-store security policies were also implemented, including a self-defense clause to provide more protection for workers dealing with unruly customers.

“It is unfortunate that the negotiations have come to this point. We started meeting with the company in October with clear goals: necessary wage increases so workers could afford to live in our state, maintain decent health and retirement benefits, and address a staffing crisis that is causing daily strife for workers and customers alike. The company’s proposal fails on all fronts.” UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova

KrogerThe Kroger Co.

