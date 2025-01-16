Sponsored By

King Soopers, Colorado UFCW staring at contract deadlineKing Soopers, Colorado UFCW staring at contract deadline

Current deal expires Thursday as two sides try to work something out

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

January 16, 2025

1 Min Read
A King Soopers sign in front of a store.
King Soopers’ parent company, Kroger, has failed to present an adequate proposal, according to the union.Shutterstock

Time is running out in contract talks for King Soopers’ Colorado union grocery workers. After agreeing to a two-week extension on January 3, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, which represents 21,000 grocery workers in Colorado and Wyoming, says King Soopers has until the end of Thursday to reach an agreement.

Biggest news for grocery?

King Soopers’ parent company, Kroger, has failed to present an adequate proposal, according to the union, which claims the Cincinnati-based grocer wants to cut healthcare benefits, reduce seniority-based scheduling benefits, and offer wages that are too low for Colorado’s living standards. Furthermore, UFCW Local 7 alleges that Kroger wants to alter retiree health benefits and underfund the retailer’s pension plan.

“We continue to call on King Soopers and City Market to negotiate in good faith and address the increasingly problematic issue of too few staff in the stores and too low wages for the work,” said Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, in a press release.

Kroger had not responded to a request for comment as of publication time.

Last contract was historic

When the two sides reached a deal three years ago following a 10-day strike, the terms were historic. Some workers received raises of $5.99 an hour, the largest wage increase ever negotiated by a UFCW local chapter for grocery workers, according to the union. That contract also protected pension benefits and required Kroger to pay a higher share of healthcare costs for workers. New in-store security policies were also implemented, including a self-defense clause that gives workers more protection when dealing with unruly customers.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

