There is still no word on whether Colorado King Soopers and City Market workers in the Denver area will go on strike. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 7 said last week that a strike vote could be held as early as Monday. In the meantime, Kroger, which owns King Soopers and City Market, has presented its “last, best, and final” offer, claiming it contains several favorable outcomes for its more than 12,000 workers. Kroger also has accused the union of preventing workers from voting on the offer.

Biggest news for grocery?

UFCW Local 7 claimed that negotiations, which ended on Jan. 16 with no plans for further sessions, failed to address key issues. These include the fact that some workers would face wage cuts, while others would receive only modest increases.

King Soopers and City Market said their “last, best, and final” offer included a $4.50-per-hour wage increase (a 6% raise in the first year of the contract) over the life of a four-year contract for top-rate associates (excluding courtesy clerks), department heads, and pharmacy techs. The offer also provided access to low-cost health care for associates and their families.

King Soopers’ proposed raise would fall in line with what was offered three years ago. Some workers received $5.99 per hour wage increases, which helped end a 10-day strike.

The grocery retailer also accused the union of failing to submit a wage proposal and of repeatedly delaying the bargaining process with over 250 requests for information, many of which were redundant.

Furthermore, King Soopers and City Market stated that the union suppressed workers’ voices by not allowing them to vote on the offer.

UFCW Local 7 has not responded to a request for comment.

More details

King Soopers is proposing a $3 a week increase in healthcare benefits

Continued company pension investment

Continued focus on effective staffing, which is one of the complaints coming from the union

Prioritizing safety with Master Safety Committee meetings

Adding roles like a sanitation clerk and hourly managers to at least 20 stores

In their own words

“Our goal from the beginning has been to honor the collective bargaining process, invest more money in our associates’ paychecks, and keep groceries affordable for our customers. We know all too well that nobody wins in a strike, and our hope is that Local 7 will act reasonably and do what’s best for our associates by allowing them to vote on our ‘last, best, and final offer,’ rather than focusing on disruption,” —Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market.