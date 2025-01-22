Sponsored By

King Soopers: Union is not giving Denver workers a voiceKing Soopers: Union is not giving Denver workers a voice

Grocer alleges UFCW Local 7 did not allow members to vote on final offer

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

January 22, 2025

2 Min Read
The front of a King Soopers store.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 7 said last week that a strike vote could be held as early as Monday.Shutterstock

There is still no word on whether Colorado King Soopers and City Market workers in the Denver area will go on strike. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 7 said last week that a strike vote could be held as early as Monday. In the meantime, Kroger, which owns King Soopers and City Market, has presented its “last, best, and final” offer, claiming it contains several favorable outcomes for its more than 12,000 workers. Kroger also has accused the union of preventing workers from voting on the offer.

Biggest news for grocery?

UFCW Local 7 claimed that negotiations, which ended on Jan. 16 with no plans for further sessions, failed to address key issues. These include the fact that some workers would face wage cuts, while others would receive only modest increases.

King Soopers and City Market said their “last, best, and final” offer included a $4.50-per-hour wage increase (a 6% raise in the first year of the contract) over the life of a four-year contract for top-rate associates (excluding courtesy clerks), department heads, and pharmacy techs. The offer also provided access to low-cost health care for associates and their families.

King Soopers’ proposed raise would fall in line with what was offered three years ago. Some workers received $5.99 per hour wage increases, which helped end a 10-day strike. 

The grocery retailer also accused the union of failing to submit a wage proposal and of repeatedly delaying the bargaining process with over 250 requests for information, many of which were redundant.

Furthermore, King Soopers and City Market stated that the union suppressed workers’ voices by not allowing them to vote on the offer.

UFCW Local 7 has not responded to a request for comment.

More details

  • King Soopers is proposing a $3 a week increase in healthcare benefits

  • Continued company pension investment 

  • Continued focus on effective staffing, which is one of the complaints coming from the union 

  • Prioritizing safety with Master Safety Committee meetings 

  • Adding roles like a sanitation clerk and hourly managers to at least 20 stores

In their own words

“Our goal from the beginning has been to honor the collective bargaining process, invest more money in our associates’ paychecks, and keep groceries affordable for our customers. We know all too well that nobody wins in a strike, and our hope is that Local 7 will act reasonably and do what’s best for our associates by allowing them to vote on our ‘last, best, and final offer,’ rather than focusing on disruption,” —Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market.

Read more about:

KrogerThe Kroger Co.King Soopers

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Organic produce selection at a grocery store
Fresh Produce
Organic produce enters the merchandising mainstream
Organic produce enters the merchandising mainstream
Person holding lettuce in farm field
Fresh Produce
How to create a potent produce supply chain
How to create a potent produce supply chain
A Mollie's cashier with a rewards sign
Grocery Marketing
Mollie Stone’s joins the loyalty bandwagon
Mollie Stone’s joins the loyalty bandwagon
A head shot of Weis Markets COO Bob Gleeson.
Executive Moves
Weis Markets names Bob Gleeson COO
Weis Markets names Bob Gleeson COO
A Dollar General sign on a Dollar General store.
Executive Moves
Dollar General lays off about 60 corporate workers
Dollar General lays off about 60 corporate workers