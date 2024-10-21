Los Angeles-area CVS workers are back on the job, while Rite Aid employees authorize strike

Pharmacy workers from seven CVS stores in the Los Angeles area returned to work Monday following a three-day strike over unfair labor practices.

Charges were filed in August that accused the Woonsocket, R.I.-based pharmacy retailer of unlawful surveillance of workers, retaliation for union activity, and prohibiting employees from engaging in union activity.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770 in Southern California is representing the pharmacy workers and said it has been in negotiations with CVS since May to reach a tentative contract deal that would include better wages and benefits. The last contract expired in June.

The two sides are scheduled to meet again on Wednesday.

“We’re pleased that UFCW union member colleagues at seven Los Angeles-area stores have decided to return for work,” CVS said in an emailed statement to Supermarket News. “We look forward to our next negotiating session …”

CVS said it has had more than a dozen negotiation sessions with UFCW Local 770 over the last several months, including six since the contract expired.

Tentative agreements have been made that will increase the pay rate for store associates, including additional increases for workers with years of service and those who’ve been with the company five or more years, according to the pharmacy retailer.

In addition, CVS has agreed not to reduce any benefits workers currently have and offered to increase the amount of money CVS Health contributes toward the cost of health insurance for those enrolled in a company-sponsored plan.

“There’s more to do, but we’re committed to working together and hope to finalize an agreement soon,” CVS said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Rite Aid pharmacy workers across California voted in favor of a strike on Friday.

Those associates are represented by UFCW Locals 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428, 1442, and 8GS.

The unions said Rite Aid, based in Camp Hill, Pa., has engaged in multiple unfair labor practices like offering incentives to employees so they will not sign petitions, bargaining directly with employees and bypassing the union to convince them to waive the company’s lunch penalty, and unilaterally implementing a bonus to boost vaccination rates.

“In July, we approached Rite Aid negotiations seeking a fair contract,” UFCW Local 770 said in a press release. “Instead, we’ve faced disrespect, inadequate proposals disregarding our worth and the company’s wealth, and numerous labor violations. It’s clear our employer isn’t working with us in good faith.”

Rite Aid did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the labor action.