More than 8K workers at Giant Eagle, Heinen’s secure new contracts

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

December 9, 2024

The front of Heinen's and Giant Eagle stores.
More than 8,000 grocery workers at Giant Eagle and Heinen’s approved new contracts on Monday.Giant Eagle, Heinen's

More than 8,000 grocery workers at Giant Eagle and Heinen’s approved new contracts on Monday.

The four-year agreements include the following:

  • The highest wage increase in decades

  • Higher starting rates and higher premium wage rates

  • Expanded access to affordable family health insurance coverage

  • Expanded preventive services for children and adults

  • Improved paid time off benefits 

Further details of the contracts have not been released. UFCW Local 880 represents the workers in Northeast Ohio.

“This isn’t just a contract; it’s a blueprint for how America’s essential workers should be treated,” said UFCW Local 880 President Miles Anderson. “With these contracts, Giant Eagle and Heinen’s are recognizing not only how essential their workers are to their success, but also the vital role they fulfill in our communities.”

Both Giant Eagle CEO Bill Artman and Heinen’s Co-President Tom Heinen said they hope the new contracts will show the workers that they are appreciated and needed.

“Renewing this agreement solidifies strong and well-deserved compensation for the important work they do throughout Northeast Ohio,” said Heinen.

Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout Western Pennsylvania, North Central Ohio, Northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana. Heinen’s has 23 total locations, including 19 in the Cleveland area.

Related:UNFI will close Rhode Island office, laying off 121

New Seasons grocery workers in Portland, Ore., meanwhile, are still trying to reach an agreement with the retailer.

They held a one-day strike the day before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 27. The New Seasons Labor Union said the work stoppage was in response to New Seasons’ ongoing labor practices and is calling for a customer boycott during the holiday season.

In the last negotiation session, New Seasons Market proposed a one-wage model that would cut wages for 50% of their employees by setting everyone at $20 an hour, or it would offer the option of eliminating company-provided health insurance for all store workers in exchange for a higher wage, the union said.

The union has filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board, as well as other charges, including unilateral changes to terms and conditions of employment, refusal to furnish information, and coercive rules and statements.

New Seasons Market said in an emailed statement to Supermarket News that its priority during negotiations is to the workers and believes there is a path to resolution.

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

