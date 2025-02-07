Sponsored By

Employees are still seeking a new contract from the Portland, Ore.-based retailer

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

February 7, 2025

New Season Market continues to deal with labor issues, but one has been resolved.

Union workers in the Portland, Ore., area ended a week-long strike Thursday involving what they believe was the improper termination of a worker.

Employees began protesting after New Seasons Labor Union Treasurer and 19-year New Seasons Market veteran Randy Foster was dismissed at the Arbor Lodge, Ore., store for allegedly wrongfully working while on his break. The union said Foster was helping a visually impaired colleague.

New Seasons workers have also held a pair of one-day strikes over what the union claims to be unfair labor practices.

Eleven stores in the Portland area were impacted by the last strike on Nov. 27, which was the day before Thanksgiving. The union has also called for a shopper boycott of the Portland-based grocer.

The grocer’s initial contract proposal includes a 25-cent hourly starting wage increase, reductions for higher-paid union workers, a reduction in holiday pay, and an increase in the eligibility minimum for benefits and PTO from 24 hours to 30 hours per week, according to the union.

New Seasons Market has proposed a one-wage model that would cut wages for 50% of employees by setting everyone at $20 an hour. Alternatively, it would offer the option of eliminating company-provided health insurance for all store workers in exchange for a higher wage, the union said.

At some stores, the union alleges workers have written letters to management about rumored labor cuts, which reportedly include a 40% reduction in hours and layoffs.

New Seasons Market workers also held a one-day strike on Sept. 1.

In the middle of the worker unrest, CEO Nancy LeBold abruptly left the company in January. Dave Kauder is now leading day-to-day operations after he was promoted to vice president of Retail.

New Seasons Markets

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail.

