New Seasons Market workers will hold another one-day strike on Wednesday

New Seasons Market grocery workers are planning a one-day strike on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving, the union announced on Friday.

The New Seasons Labor Union said the work stoppage is in response to the Portland, Ore.-based grocer’s ongoing unfair labor practices and is calling for a customer boycott during the holiday season. The union has given the grocer until Monday to respond to worker demands.

Eleven stores in the Portland, Ore., area will be impacted by the strike, but in an email to Supermarket News New Seasons Market said all stores will remain open.

New Seasons Labor Union represents some 1,100 workers. So far, the union says New Seasons Market has not offered a viable path in contract negotiations.

The union said the grocer’s initial contract proposal includes a 25-cent hourly starting wage increase, reductions for higher-paid union workers, a reduction in holiday pay, and an increase in the eligibility minimum for benefits and PTO from 24 hours to 30 hours per week.

In the last negotiation session, New Seasons Market proposed a one-wage model that would cut wages for 50% of their employees by setting everyone at $20 an hour, or would offer the option of eliminating company-provided health insurance for all store workers in exchange for a higher wage, the union said.

According to the union, the grocer intended to offer additional holiday bonus pay to non-union workers and union workers if they did not strike during the holidays. New Seasons has not confirmed this.

At some stores, workers have written letters to management about rumored labor cuts, which reportedly include a 40% reduction in hours and layoffs, according to the union.

“We have made our best effort to offer the company numerous ways to avert a strike by ceasing their unfair labor practices and offering our members a deal that meets their needs, yet they refuse,” said Ava Robins, co-chair of the New Seasons Labor Union.The union is calling for New Seasons Market to present a wage and benefits proposal that improves conditions for all workers.

The New Seasons Labor Union has filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board, as well as other charges, including unilateral changes to terms and conditions of employment, refusal to furnish information, and coercive rules and statements.

New Seasons Market grocery workers held a one-day strike on Sept. 1, which impacted 10 of the 11 stores.

At the time, the grocer said any outstanding unfair labor practice claims had been dismissed or withdrawn.

“Throughout the competitive bargaining process, our priority has been the well being of our staff and customers,” New Seasons Market told SN in an email. “We remained committed through constructive negotiations, which we believe are the path to resolution.”

The grocer also outlined some of the employee benefits in the email, which include: automatic wage increases every six months, benefits for all workers putting in 24+ hours of work a week, and a flexible paid time off policy.