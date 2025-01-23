Walmart continues to boost the pay of its managers, according to The Wall Street Journal Thursday. The latest pay increase targets market managers, who oversee groups of Walmart locations. These workers can earn between $420,000 and $620,000 if they receive their full bonuses this year.

Biggest news for grocery?

Minimum base pay for managers will rise from $130,000 to $160,000, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, while the maximum base pay will reach $260,000 annually. Stock grants will increase from $75,000 to $100,000, and potential annual bonuses will increase from 90% of base pay to 100%, the Journal reported.

Walmart continues to prioritize its managers. In January 2024, the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer announced that store managers would start receiving an annual stock grant in 2024. The stock bonus could reach as much as $20,000 annually, depending on the size of the store. Managers have also recently received a new compensation plan that includes a pay raise and a redesigned bonus structure. The new starting annual base wage will range from $90,000 to $170,000, bringing the average up to $128,000. Previously, store managers earned between $65,000 and $170,000.

Lower-ranking workers have also seen added perks over the past year. A new bonus plan announced in June allows hourly store workers to earn up to $1,000 in bonuses annually. In late 2023, Walmart raised hourly wages to $18 an hour.In November, Sam’s Club increased its minimum wage to $16 an hour.

Without a fight

While many grocers continue to fight with unions about pay and benefits—such as Kroger’s ongoing battle with King Soopers and City Market workers in Colorado—Walmart is ensuring it takes care of its workforce with competitive annual pay and other benefits. In December, Walmart issued a press release outlining the steps it has taken to reward its employees. The announcement revealed that over 130,000 U.S. associates were promoted to roles with greater responsibility and higher pay during fiscal year 2024.

It's not a trend with other retailers

Few retailers have done more for their workers than Walmart in recent months. In September, Amazon raised hourly pay for workers in its transportation and fulfillment network by at least $1.50 per hour, bringing the average base salary to over $22 an hour. In October, Hobby Lobby also raised its full-time hourly wage to $19.25.

There’s the good, and the bad

However, it hasn’t been all raises and bonuses for Walmart associates. A new healthcare plan option introduced higher deductibles, according to The Wall Street Journal, and last year, many employees at offices in Bentonville and other locations were called back to work in person. The Journal also reported that Walmart reduced total compensation for some employees outside of Bentonville.